With Cam Ward likely headed to Nashville, there's a decent chance that Will Levis might be on his way out the door sometime soon. Actually, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones recently said that Levis can "absolutely get dealt" during the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 24.

"(The Titans) have seen enough over the last couple years," Jones said on the "Pushing the Pile" podcast. "You know what you have in him. You're bringing in Cam Ward. How much have we talked about how not good this quarterback class is, right? Obviously, you'd want to send a sixth (round pick) for Will Levis. You may need to send a five for him.

"Will Levis will be a better quarterback than any quarterback you'd take in the fifth round this year. He will be a better quarterback than anyone you'd take in the fourth round."

As Jones pointed out, giving up a fifth- or sixth-round pick for Levis may end up being a shrewd decision by an NFL general manager that is looking to add to his quarterback room. While you could spend a late-round pick on either Oregon's Dillon Gabriel or Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, it might make more sense to instead use that pick to acquire the 25-year-old Levis, who already has 21 NFL regular-season starts under his belt.

Besides, a change of scenery might do wonders for Levis, who did show signs of growth during his first two seasons with the Titans. While turnovers continued to be an issue for him, Levis did improve his accuracy in 2024 despite playing in an offense that didn't have much else last year sans running back Tony Pollard and wideout Calvin Ridley.

If the Titans decide to deal him, here are five possible landing spots for Levis.

This makes perfect sense considering Derek Carr's shoulder injury that could impact his availability this season. While there have been rumblings that the Saints could take Shedeur Sanders if he were to fall to them with the No. 9 overall pick, another option could be using that pick to address another roster need and using a late-round pick for Levis.

There a few reasons to believe that Levis could do well in New Orleans, starting with the fact that the Saints are led by an offensive-minded head coach in Kellen Moore, who just had a successful partnership in Philadelphia with Kenny Pickett, who like Levis is another member of the 2022 draft class.

He's not Aaron Rodgers, but Levis would be some nice insurance in the event that JJ McCarthy doesn't pan out for whatever reason. We just saw Sam Darnold have a career year in Minnesota, and there's no reason to think that Levis can't have similar success there if he was given a chance to play. The Vikings, after all, also have an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O'Connell, former Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

It appears that Pittsburgh already has a plan in place: select a quarterback at some point during the draft while hoping that Rodgers decides to sign sometime soon. But Steelers GM Omar Khan said himself this week that the Steelers are open to exploring any route when it comes to adding two more quarterbacks to the roster between now and training camp. That route could be acquiring Levis and having him compete with Mason Rudolph to be Pittsburgh's QB1 for 2025.

Baltimore currently has Cooper Rush as its primary backup but adding more depth behind Rush and starter Lamar Jackson wouldn't hurt. In this scenario, Levis would probably compete with Rush to be Jackson's primary backup. He would also be reunited with former Titans teammate Derrick Henry.

Cleveland is also in a position to possibly draft a quarterback, but another option could be trading for Levis and having a three-man position battle that would also include Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns offense isn't great, but they do have Pro Bowl wideout Jerry Jeudy and are expected to draft receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.