Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris' offseason work has been significantly impacted by an eye injury he suffered in a Fourth of July fireworks incident. He was placed on the non-football injury/illness list ahead of training camp for what his agent, Doug Hendrickson, called a "superficial eye injury."

Whether that injury impacts his availability during the season is another story. When asked whether the first-year Charger would be on the field come Week 1 when the Bolts play the defending AFC Champion and division rival Kansas City Chiefs, coach Jim Harbaugh wouldn't commit either way but did leave the door open.

"There's a chance he is," Harbaugh said, per ESPN.

A photo of Harris closing the affected eye made its way through social media, leaving many to wonder if the former first rounder had the ability to open his eye. When asked about this, Harbaugh said, "Yeah, he can open it."

"I don't comment because I'm not a doctor," Harbaugh continued. "I'm not Mr. Harris' agent, either. I'm talking about what I know, and 'Can he open his eye?' 'Yeah.' I've looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that."

Harris' participation in team activities is currently limited to walking laps around the facility.

At the time the incident occurred, Hendrickson said Harris was expected to be ready for the 2025 NFL season. There are now just 28 days until the Sept. 5 Chargers season opener, and without Harris participating much on the practice field, that doubt of his availability come Week 1 will only increase around camp.