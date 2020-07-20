Watch Now: NFC North Franchise Five: Green Bay Packers ( 3:47 )

The Green Bay Packers were an interesting team to follow last season. The noise surrounding this franchise in the offseason had to do with Aaron Rodgers and his problems with former head coach Mike McCarthy. How in the world was he going to get along with a rookie head coach that much of the NFL world had never heard of before? But much to everyone's surprise, Matt LaFleur quickly became a fan favorite in Green Bay.

LaFleur took the Packers to the NFC Championship game while finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record. He became the first head coach to win his first game against the Chicago Bears since Vince Lombardi did so in 1959, and also became the first rookie head coach with the Packers to win double-digit games, make the playoffs and win the NFC North.

But if the Packers were somewhat of a breakout team last season, why does William Hill Sports Book have them tied for the fifth-best odds to win the NFC and have their win total over/under set at 9? During Monday's mailbag episode of the Pick Six Podcast (listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness), Will Brinson, John Breech and Ryan Wilson broke down their opinions on the Packers' 2020 outlook, and whether they could replicate their success from last season.

The crew responded after a Pick Six Podcast fan wrote into the show claiming that many in the media are suffering from "Packers delusion," as they're low on the Packers entering 2020 even though the team lost just one impactful starter in Bryan Bulaga this offseason, and possess many young stars on both sides of the ball. Brinson and the rest of the "Superfriends" do not view Green Bay as a legitimate Super Bowl threat next season, though, and agree with the notion that they will regress in 2020.

"They got to play against the NFC East (in 2019) -- which is rather beneficial for them -- and they went 3-1 against that crappy division," Brinson said. "So they're not going to play them this year, they will have a much more difficult schedule this year. I wouldn't sleep on the Bulaga loss, especially with as much they want to run the football, and I don't know that I like the decision to go get Jordan Love and not add any weapons for Aaron Rodgers -- I think he's facing a lack of weaponry surrounding him.

"It's hard to see the Packers being in the elite tier of NFC teams."

While the Packers went 13-3, you can point to more bad losses than good wins. Only four of their 13 wins were double-digit victories while two out of their three losses came by at least 15 points. Green Bay was not as flashy or consistent as other teams in the NFC such as the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. With what should be a tougher schedule in 2020, are the Packers doomed to take a step backwards?

Earlier this offseason, Breech broke down the 2020 strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams based on combined opponent winning percentage in 2019. After finishing first place in the NFC North last year, the Packers will face the 15th-toughest strength of schedule in 2020. For a complete look at every team's strength of schedule, check out Breech's breakdown here. When basing strength of schedule on William Hill's over/under win totals for each team's opponents during the 2020 season, the Packers' schedule also falls in the middle of the pack -- ranking as the 16th-easiest.

Brinson also points out that while the Packers didn't lose much talent this offseason, they didn't exactly make the best of their opportunities to improve. The choice to select former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round was considered the most surprising pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Packers followed it up by taking former Boston College running back A.J. Dillon with their second pick. With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, Green Bay had one of the better running back rooms in the league, so it was yet another surprise that the Packers used another high pick to add on to another strength.

Earlier this offseason, I predicted every game on the Packers' 2020 schedule. Like the "Superfriends," I have the Packers taking a step backwards this upcoming season -- but still have them as one of the best teams in the NFC. I predict they will go 11-5 -- which would still be impressive considering the negative talk that is surrounding this franchise again this offseason.