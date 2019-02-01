Will Rams use 'Philly Special' against Patriots in Super Bowl LIII? Todd Gurley says Jared Goff 'can’t catch'

In last year's Super Bowl, the Eagles vanquished the Patriots by eight points thanks in large part to Doug Pederson's ballsy decision to convert a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with a trick play that involved tight end Trey Burton throwing a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles. The play, of course, is called "Philly Special."

It's a play that other teams have since stolen, but we shouldn't expect the Rams to pull an Eagles by running their version of the play against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, and running back Todd Gurley is here to explain why. On Thursday, when Gurley was asked if the Rams might run Philly Special on Sunday, he provided one simple reason why they won't.

According to Gurley, quarterback Jared Goff "can't catch."

Todd Gurley when asked today about the prospect of the Rams reprising the Eagles' "Philly Special" trick play in last year's Super Bowl against the Patriots: “Goff can’t catch.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2019

Goff shouldn't take that as a slight. All that means is that he's got something in common with the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, who dropped a crucial third-down trick play the Patriots ran against the Eagles in that same game.

Gisele was right…Brady cannot throw and catch the ball pic.twitter.com/gxKzvhreqP — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 5, 2018

Just to get this out of the way, here's where we have to note that if the Rams are planning on using Philly Special against the Patriots, it's not like Gurley would've just admitted it then and there and alerted the Patriots to their plans. And here's were we have to note that the Patriots, regardless of what Gurley or anyone else affiliated with the Rams says, have to be prepared for some kind of trick play after getting burned by one a year ago. It'd be surprising if the exact play worked against the Patriots now that they've seen it.

For what it's worth, Goff actually caught two passes during his career at Cal for a grand total of 10 yards. He's yet to catch a pass in his three-year NFL career. But when he was coming out of college, he was criticized for having small hands during the never-ending draft process that never fails in finding ways to dock points from incoming rookies for the silliest of reasons. Wouldn't it be something if Goff's hand size finally ended up mattering in the Super Bowl because he couldn't catch a pass from tight end Gerald Everett?

The Rams might not run Philly Special against the Patriots, but the Patriots have to be on the lookout for some trickery on Sunday. That's because the Rams are quite possibly the league's best team at fake punting. With Johnny Hekker at punter, the Rams are always a threat to use a fake.

Just ask the Saints, who got burned by a fake punt in the NFC Championship Game. At the time, the Rams were trailing by 13 points. They kicked a field goal on that series before going on to defeat the Saints in overtime.

But the Patriots are well aware of the threat Hekker poses. In 2016, Patriots coach Bill Belichick called Hekker a "tremendous weapon."

"This guy looks like as good a player as I've ever seen at that position," he said. "He's a tremendous weapon in his ability to punt the ball, punt it inside the 20, directional kick it, involved in fakes, can throw, can run, very athletic."

Later, Belichick added: "Yeah, he's dangerous. Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he's like a quarterback. He can throw, he can run. You've got to defend him like you'd defend one of those guys."

It's rare to see someone outsmart a Belichick-coached team, but it's what the Eagles did a year ago. We'll see if the Rams can find a way to do so on Sunday.