Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has already been sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years probation for his involvement in a high-speed, multi-car crash in 2024, but a potential suspension from the NFL still looms. According to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the league was letting the criminal proceedings play out before making a decision on a suspension.

"There is no doubt about it, he [Rice] will be suspended by the NFL," Jones said on CBS Sports HQ.

The baseline for violating the NFL personal conduct policy is six games. Jones believes Rice will serve between five to seven games to begin the season. Rice was not suspended by the league last year and played in four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The Chiefs first seven games are against the Los Angeles Chargers, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders. If Rice is suspended seven games, he would be able to make his return on October 27 against the Washington Commanders.

Jones believes the league will take into account mitigating factors, like Rice's apology and any community work. However, the gravity of Rice going 40 mph over the speed limit and leaving the scene of the incident will hurt his case.

The high-speed hit-and-run in Dallas resulted in damage to five vehicles. Two people were hospitalized and two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in a statement through his attorney. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."