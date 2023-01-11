Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain.

Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good, however, according to NFL Media, as his injured knee is reportedly still not quite right. He is expected to try to practice on Wednesday.

Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens fell to the Bengals this past Sunday. The Ravens went 8-4 with Jackson starting this season and 2-3 in games without him.

While his completion percentage was his lowest since his rookie season, Jackson's touchdown/interception ratio was his best since his MVP season of 2019. Jackson also ran for 764 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry, his highest average since the '19 season.

For a second straight year, Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson for the latter portion of Baltimore's regular season. Huntley, who would be in line to start against the Bengals if Jackson can't play, has completed 67% of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions during the regular season season. He has also run for 137 yards and a score on 43 carries.

Jackson's Ravens future beyond the postseason has also been in question. He played under the franchise tag this year after he and the team were unable to come to terms on a longterm deal. Jackson's market value is currently projected at $245,442,090 over six years, according to Spotrac.