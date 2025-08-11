Shedeur Sanders made the most of his opportunity as the starter in the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game as he looks to make the roster out of camp. Will Sanders get another chance to start? Going into Week 2 of the preseason, coach Kevin Stefanski is still working out which of his quarterbacks will get the starting nod against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stefanski addressed the media on Monday, and he was non-committal about naming a starter for Saturday's game in Philadelphia. That decision will be made later in the week.

"I'm not there on the game itself," Stefanski said. "By Wednesday or Thursday, I'll have a better feel for the game and how we're gonna handle that."

Sanders, the team's fifth-round pick, got plenty of reps against the Carolina Panthers because two of Cleveland's other quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, were sidelined due to injuries. Both players are still working their way back to full health, but Stefanski is pleased with their progress.

Shedeur Sanders turned heads in Browns debut, but likely QB pecking order remains unchanged in Cleveland Matt Zenitz

"Dillon can do some 11-on-11," Stefanski said about the status of Gabriel and Pickett. "Obviously, we're still mindful of his tightness in the hamstring. Kenny, not just yet in 11-on-11, but both guys are progressing well."

Gabriel, who was selected in the third round, was indeed back on the practice field Monday working alongside Sanders and expected starter Joe Flacco. When the Browns travel to Philadelphia this week, they will get in at least one joint practice before the preseason game. Asked how he will split the reps among the quarterbacks, Stefanski said he will keep giving every quarterback opportunities.

"I'm not gonna get into reps ... other than to say we're gonna continue to mix these guys," Stefanski said. "And also to say we are gonna be very intentional about our quarterbacks' development."

With Gabriel and Pickett on the shelf and the veteran Flacco getting the night off, Sanders got almost three quarters of playing time. He connected on 14 of his 23 passing attempts for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 19 yards on the ground.

Despite that showing, Sanders may not have climbed the quarterback totem pole in Cleveland just yet. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz spoke to sources that indicated Sanders still has work to do before he comes close to seizing the starting role. In fact, Sanders was still listed fourth on the Browns' unofficial depth chart on Monday behind Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel in that order.