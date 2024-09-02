Are you ready for it?! And by "it," I mean the start of the 2024 NFL regular season. Ready or not, the season is right around the corner and begins with a banner ceremony for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium will be a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Last time these two teams met, Swift was there to watch the Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophy. The Chiefs went on to win it all, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, another game Swift saw live.

The Chiefs have many famous fans who may be in attendance for the team's second banner unveiling in two years, but none more famous than superstar singer Taylor Swift, who began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last season.

Swift attended 13 games last year and each time went viral for her in-game reactions, game day outfits and famous friends she brought along.

There are so many questions as we head into the new league year, like who will be champs at the end of the season, who will win MVP, which rookies will break out and which teams are for real. Among those questions is: Will Taylor Swift attend any games and more importantly, will she attend the season opener?

We won't know for sure until a little before kickoff, but there are many reasons to believe she could be there.

Swift said "so long" to London Aug. 20 after five nights of shows in England's capital, kicking off a break in the Eras Tour. Without any performances scheduled for the month of September and some of October, we could see her at Chiefs games cheering on No. 87.

We know she likes to attend games considering how many she was at last year, and because this game has extra meaning as they celebrate February's Super Bowl win, it may be one she has circled on her very busy calendar.

The singer will resume the tour on Oct. 18 in Miami. The tour is expected to run through Dec. 8 and end in Vancouver, Canada.

She will be touring during the start of the season, but there are still some games she could make work. Here is how her schedule lines up with the Chiefs' schedule:

Date Game, opponent Swift on tour? Sept. 5 Chiefs vs. Ravens (AFC Championship rematch) No Sept. 15 Chiefs vs. Bengals No Sept. 22 Chiefs at Falcons ("Sunday Night Football") No Sept. 29 Chiefs at Chargers No Oct. 7 Chiefs vs. Saints ("Monday Night Football) No WEEK 6 BYE WEEK

Oct. 20 Chiefs at 49ers (Super Bowl rematch) Yes (Miami) Oct. 27 Chiefs at Raiders Yes (New Orleans) Nov. 4 Chiefs vs. Buccaneers ("Monday Night Football") Yes (Indianapolis on Nov. 3) Nov. 10 Chiefs vs. Broncos No Nov. 17 Chiefs at Bills in Buffalo (2.5 hours from Toronto) Yes (Toronto on Nov. 16 and Nov. 21) Nov. 24: Chiefs at Panthers Yes (Toronto on Nov. 23) Nov. 29 Chiefs vs. Raiders No Dec. 8 Chiefs vs. Chargers ("Sunday Night Football) Yes (Vancouver) Dec. 15 Chiefs at Browns No Dec. 21 Chiefs vs. Texans

No Dec. 25

Chiefs at Steelers

No Jan. 5

Chiefs at Broncos

No

Her tour will end before the playoffs begin, so if the Chiefs extend their season as they are expected to do, she could be in attendance for the win-or-go-home matchups.