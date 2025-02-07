Taylor Swift is one of, if not the, biggest artists in the world, so her schedule is pretty packed. Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023 and since then has made an effort to attend as many games as she can, but sometimes that busy schedule does get in the way.

With The Eras Tour in full swing this season, there were many times she couldn't be at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on No. 87, but with the tour concluded, she's been able to support Kelce throughout the playoffs. Just as she did last year, Swift was there for the AFC Championship and for the second straight season got to watch her new favorite team punch its ticket to the Super Bowl.

With Super Bowl LIX on the horizon, many are wondering if Swift will once again be in a suite at the biggest game of the year. While we don't have access to her personal calendar, we are willing to bet the 14-time Grammy winner will be in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Why Taylor Swift might be the Chiefs' secret weapon in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles John Breech

While there is no doubt Swift is still staying busy, potentially working on a new album or re-releases of her old albums, not being on tour gives her more freedom to attend games. Over the last two years, Swift and Kelce have set a standard of showing up for each other and there is no reason to believe that will stop here, especially with this being the most important game of the year.

The Chiefs have a chance to be the first team to ever three-peat and I don't see the head of the Tortured Poet's Department missing a chance to cheer on Kelce as he chases history.

Another big question is who will be joining Swift in the suite, as she tends to have some famous friends beside her. We can guess her mom, along with Kelce's parents and the tight end's brother, Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce, are some good guesses of who will be spotted at the event with her.