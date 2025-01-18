Music superstar Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is expected to be in attendance for the Chiefs' Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. Swift, who has become a fixture at Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce in 2023, has attended seven of Kansas City's eight home games this year.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week, Kelce hinted that Swift would be in attendance for the Chiefs' first playoff game against the Houston Texans as they try to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

"Oh yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce said when asked if there would be an extra "aura" in the stadium. "It's playoff football, man."

Swift has served as something of a good luck charm for the Chiefs this season, as Kansas City has won every game she has attended in 2024. Swift's win streak includes one win already over the Texans, which came not long ago in Week 16 of the regular season.

Granted, the Chiefs haven't needed much luck this season: They rolled over virtually the entire NFL on their way to a 15-2 record, with their only losses being to the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills and in Week 18 when they rested their starters against the Denver Broncos.