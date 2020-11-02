The New York Jets are in the midst of a season that they'd likely want to forget. With Week 8 of the regular season coming and going, Adam Gase's team has yet to enjoy a win, starting the year off 0-8, which is good for the worst record in the NFL. This is the second time in franchise history that New York has begun a season losing its first eight contests as it also happened back in 1996. That season, the Jets ended up beating the Cardinals in Week 9, but lost their remaining games, falling to 1-15 on the year.

What does the rest of 2020 bring? Well, that's the question we're going to look at a bit more in-depth below. Specifically, we'll check the odds on whether these New York Jets will join the likes of the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns, the only two teams in NFL history who have 0-16 seasons to their name. With the Jets at 0-8 at the halfway point, it does seem like a worthwhile discussion. Meanwhile, William Hill Sportsbook has New York at +250 to go winless over the regular season and -310 to at least go 0-15-1.

As for what further data tell us after Week 8, CBS Sports data analyst Stephen Oh's simulations tell us that New York has a 21% chance of going 0-16. That means that 79% of the simulations have the Jets at least get a tie somewhere over the course of their remaining games. Their best odds of winning a game come in Week 13 against the Raiders and Week 16 against the Browns where they gain a W in 25% of the simulations. Even this upcoming matchup with the Patriots, who are losers of four straight, on Monday Night Football provides the second-most promising odds with a 21% chance of winning.

Week Opponent Simulation Win % Simulation Lose % 9 vs. Patriots 21% 79% 11 at Chargers 17% 83% 12 vs. Dolphins 19% 81% 13 vs. Raiders 25% 75% 14 at Seahawks 8% 92% 15 at Rams 9% 91% 16 vs. Browns 25% 75% 17 at Patriots 16% 84%

While New York is coming off a very difficult matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs last time out, there are still a number of difficult matchups left on the docket. The hardest come back-to-back in Week 14 and Week 15 when they travel to the west coast to face Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Seattle and then square off with the Los Angeles Rams. In those two games, New York wins in less than 10% of Oh's simulations.

Of course, this is likely a hard pill to swallow for Jets fans out there, but even if New York makes the wrong kind of history and goes 0-16, that does get you one step closer to possibly selecting Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence with the top overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft. That's at least one silver lining to a forgettable season.