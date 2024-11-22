Bill Belichick is the NFL's most successful coach during the Super Bowl era. But given the ongoing treatment of his former boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, it's fair to wonder how the Pro Football Hall of Fame's voters will treat Belichick when he is eligible for induction in 2026.

Kraft was reportedly passed over again by the Hall's contributor committee for induction in 2025. Earlier this year, ESPN reported the main reason why Kraft -- despite winning a record six Super Bowl as an owner in addition to his other accomplishments in his 30 years running the Patriots -- continues to wait.

"Some voters believe he was part of the biggest cheating scandal in NFL history," a veteran Hall of Fame voter told ESPN. "That's a very tough one to overcome."

Kraft's supporters have argued that he didn't know about Spygate when it was happening and that he went to great lengths to ensure that it wouldn't happen again after he, Belichick and the Patriots were given historic punishments by the league back in 2007. There's no denying Belichick's involvement in Spygate, though, which begs the question as to whether the Hall of Fame will treat him in a similar fashion.

There are a few things going in Belichick's favor. He was a head coach, for one, whereas Kraft, as the owner, was often in the background during the Patriots' dynasty. Tom Brady may have been the person most responsible for that success, but Belichick continues to (and rightfully) get a lion's share of the credit for New England's unprecedented run of success from 2001-19.

Every eligible head coach with at least three Super Bowl wins is in the Hall of Fame. In recent years, numerous coaches with two, one or no Super Bowls wins have received induction. Given that trend, it's almost unfathomable to think that the voters would exclude the only head coach that has won more than four Super Bowls from its exclusive fraternity.

Belichick also has the history of being a two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. His game plan for shutting down the Bills' prolific "K-Gun" offense already resides in the Hall of Fame. The end of his time in New England may have been rocky, but Belichick's entire body of work more than makes up for it.

In recent months, Belichick has likely helped his cause by reinventing himself in the media. It's certainly made him more likable, which can only help when he is eligible for induction.

Another thing that works in Belichick's favor is the fact that he will have a different committee voting for his candidacy. The Hall of Fame recently made coaches and contributors separate categories, so the voters who have been tasked with deciding Kraft's Hall of Fame fate won't be the voters who will either vote for or against Belichick.

As noted above, it's hard to fathom the Hall of Fame doing anything other than choosing to induct Belichick on his first year of eligibility. But if the voters are indeed keeping Kraft out for his perceived role in Spygate, they should provide the same judgment when it's time to evaluate Belichick. If they don't, the Hall's voting process should be called into question, if it hasn't been already given their ongoing treatment of Kraft.