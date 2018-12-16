Will the Raiders continue playing in Oakland in 2019? It's not out of the question

The Raiders are suddenly scrambling to find a stadium for 2019, with owner Mark Davis vowing he will leave Oakland after the municipality is suing him over his move of his franchise to Las Vegas, but it is not out of the question the Raiders play one more lame-duck season there, league sources said.

Davis is under a significant time-crunch to work out his locale for 2019, and league sources said he will face considerable backlash from the NFL office if this is not resolved by the Super Bowl. The NFL has a full schedule it must produce – with stadium availability for dates obviously a key component – and there is also the issue of marketing the team, sending out ticket invoices, etc.

As much as Jon Gruden may want to move the team for a year – and sources said the Raiders have been investigating other spots, including San Diego, for months – he is going to need league approval to complete any arrangement, and there is a strong sense in the NFL office that keeping the team in the Bay Area makes the most sense for all involved.

There are some NFL execs who believe the easiest solution, ultimately, would involve the Raiders sharing Levi's Stadium with the 49ers for a season. AT&T Park, where the San Francisco Giants play, is another potential option, sources said. The NFL is not pleased by any means with the current state of affairs with the Raiders, and will be under pressure to get this sorted out as quickly as possible. Sources said Raiders officials were stunned that Oakland actually went ahead with the lawsuit, which now has them scrambling to procure a temporary home for 2019 as quickly as possible.

