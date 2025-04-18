This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made major moves, adding former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and former New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock, and they might not be done boosting their quarterback room. The team now has four quarterbacks, including Sam Howell and Jaren Hall, who both joined the team for the 2024 season, and their general manager didn't shut down adding a fifth in the upcoming draft.

While some people have criticized this year's quarterback class, Schneider said the following last week: "I'd be careful when you hear people say this isn't a great draft. I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you're going to acquire him, where you're going to acquire him."

Since he said these comments, the team added Lock, who played with the team from 2022 to 2023, to compete with Howell to back up Darnold. Schneider said this week that he does feel confident in who he has on the team, but that doesn't mean it is fully shutting down taking another passer.

"I think it's a great situation," Schneider said on Seattle Sports 710. "We have four guys that we really like. ... It doesn't preclude us from doing anything in the draft, either, in figuring out what's going on there. It's really like an, 'OK, let's get this in the mix.'"

Schneider went on to explain some of the behind-the-scenes details of the Lock deal and the decision to bring him in.

"Drew had other opportunities, so we figured we better wrap this up, kind of put a bow on it, get him in the building and then let's see what happens in the draft, because it's difficult to find that great fit at quarterback as you move through the process," Schneider said.

Former Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe visited this week, and the team currently has the No. 18 overall pick, as well as the No. 50 and No. 52 selections in the second round.