Will Tom Brady retire soon? Director of QB's documentary has interesting prediction

After spending nearly an entire year with Tom Brady to film his Facebook documentary, the man who directed the six-part series, Gotham Chopra, doesn't seem to think that Brady is going to be playing football much longer.

Although Brady has insisted on multiple occasions that he wants to play football until he's 45, that doesn't seem like such a guarantee anymore. During a recent interview on Peter King's MMQB podcast, Chopra said that he doesn't think Brady will be sticking around much longer.

"This idea that he's going to play for four or five more seasons … I mean, this is just me, the guy who's been around him for a while now. I just have a hard time envisioning that," Chopra said. "But we'll see. I do think that these next few weeks and months are a critical time for him."

The idea that Brady could end up retiring in the next year or two isn't a crazy one. During one of the most candid moments of the documentary, Brady sat down with his wife, Gisele, and said that he would definitely retire if the Patriots played in two more Super Bowls.

"Two more Super Bowls. Two more," Brady said. "That could be shorter than five or six [more years]."

Tom Brady said he's going to retire after playing in two more Super Bowls. Facebook

That portion of the documentary was filmed in August 2017, which means, If Brady sticks to his plan of two more Super Bowls, he could end up retiring as soon as next season, since he already knocked one Super Bowl off the list when the Patriots played the Eagles in February.

A big reason Chopra doesn't think Brady will play much longer is because of the tension that's grown over the past few years in New England.

"I mean, it's an 18-year marriage, and it's been an incredibly successful run, but there's a lot of intensity and a lot of pressure, and a lot of big personalities. And Tom is one of them," Chopra said. "That hasn't been easy, and I find it interesting that by the end of the season, that all kind of faded away, because when you get to the end of the season, no matter what is going on, everyone sort of gets on the same page and focuses. Again, they had another incredible run. And that's what he says at the end [of the documentary] is like, this is a very different offseason for him."

Chopra also noted that Brady has been thinking more about his family.

"It's the fact that he's got three growing kids, a wife who's like, 'You know, I've kind of been putting stuff on hold for a while, and I wanna go out and do my thing now too.' And so Tom's juggling a lot of things, and I think that's basically what he says at the end [of the documentary]: 'I gotta recalibrate. I have to find that conviction again.'"

Brady's interview in the final scene of the documentary is an interesting one to be sure. Will Brinson went over it last week (and you can read that by clicking here), but the biggest takeaway is that it's not very clear whether or not Brady is still happy doing what he's doing.

However, the good news for Patriots fans is that Chopra does think that Brady definitely has one at least more season in him.

"You know, I've seen Tom's process, and I think there's very little doubt that he will eventually, this season, find that thing that will get him back and really amped for [2018]," Chopra said. "This past year was very unsatisfying in terms of how it ended, and so I don't necessarily envision him leaving that as the last taste to hold onto."

Even if Brady is playing in 2018, the Patriots still have a lot of roster questions to answer. Not only do they have to replace Nate Solder at left tackle, but they could also be forced to find a replacement for Rob Gronkowski, who is currently mulling over retirement.

As for Brady, he definitely seems to be enjoying himself this offseason. Not only did he eat a strawberry for the first time in his life, but he also crushed Stephen Colbert in a beer-chugging competition in early March.