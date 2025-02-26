One of the biggest questions from the NFL Scouting Combine is which position Travis Hunter will play at the next level. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024, the former Colorado standout was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football's best receiver.

When asked about Hunter and his possible NFL trajectory, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that he "probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to inject him in the offense as he gets more comfortable." Conversely, Browns general manager Andrew Berry sees Hunter as a receiver first but believes that he can also make an impact at cornerback.

Another team with a top-five draft pick, however, appears open to Hunter getting significant time at both positions, similarly to how he was used in college.

"He's really unique and instinctive at both positions, so I think there's a scenario where he's probably going to major in one and minor in the other," said Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. "But I think there's a scenario where he can play both ways."

When asked about Hunter, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski alluded to Pro Football Hal of Famer and Eagles legend Chuck Bednarik, the NFL's last great two-way player. During a career that spanned from 1949-62, Bednarik starred at both center and linebacker while earning 10 Pro Bowl and eight All-Pro selections. He famously played 58 minutes in the Eagles' win over the Packers in the 1960 NFL Championship.

Hunter's situation is truly unique, as no other college player in recent memory was so good at multiple positions on different sides of the ball. There is, however, precedent when it comes to someone trying to successfully play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

Ironically, that player was Hunter's college coach, Deion Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback who was also able to make some plays as a receiver. Sanders is the only player in history to intercept and catch a pass in the Super Bowl. He came down with an interception late in the 49ers' win over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. A year later, Sanders caught a 47-yard pass that set up the first touchdown in the Cowboys' Super Bowl win over the Steelers. Sanders finished his career with 60 receptions for 784 yards and three touchdowns.

Regarding Hunter, it appears that whoever drafts him will ultimately make the call on which position he "majors" in at the next level. Regardless of which position that is, one can expect that Hunter will get a chance to make a difference at both cornerback and receiver.