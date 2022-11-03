If you told William Jackson III six-and-a-half years ago that he would be on the Steelers' practice field in 2022, he probably wouldn't have been surprised. It's how everything transpired that likely would have been the surprise to the soon-to-be rookie cornerback.

Expecting to be drafted by the Steelers, Jackson was instead selected by the Bengals, who owned the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Steelers, who owned the 25th pick, instead selected Miami cornerback Artie Burns.

"I just thought it was going to happen, but you know, things happen in a draft," Jackson said.

Jackson spent a half-decade in Cincinnati before playing the past season-plus in Washington. He is now, finally, a member of the Steelers after Pittsburgh traded for him before the deadline.

"It was definitely crazy," Jackson said of the whole process. "Pittsburgh is a great organization to play for. I played them for five years, twice a year. It's really cool to be able to play with these guys."

Wearing No. 17, Jackson practiced with the Steelers for the first time on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after being traded. Jackson said he made the trip to Pittsburgh in about three hours after he was traded.

"It was dark," Jackson said of the drive. "There wasn't good scenery, but I enjoyed the drive."

Jackson's first practice in Pittsburgh took place on a sunny, relatively warm late weekday morning. While he's just getting his feet wet with his new team, Jackson acknowledged that the Steelers' press man coverage is more of a natural fit for him compared to Washington's coverage scheme. Jackson has prior experience with Teryl Austin, the Steelers' defensive coordinator who held the same title with the Bengals in 2018.

Jackson called the parting of ways with Washington a mutual decision. He said that recent reports regarding his future did not phase him. Jackson was with his family when he was informed of the trade on Tuesday.

"It was cool," Jackson said of his Washington experience. "I enjoyed my time there. I have nothing but love for the guys. Things just didn't work out, but I have nothing but love for them."

Jackson said that his back feels good after he injured it while making a tackle last month. He smiled when a reporter alluded to his speedy time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the 2016 combine.

"That never leaves," Jackson said of his speed. "I've always been a fast guy, all my life. Slow guys can look fast with technique. So it's all about technique this week, and that's what I've got to work on."

A member of the Bengals from 2016-20, Jackson had a front-row seat to watching a defense that he was close to being a part of. Jackson likes what he saw regarding the Steelers' defensive unit.

"I just know they get after it," he said. "They're a real physical team just by watching them over the years. They get after the quarterback, and that's something I admired about the team."

Jackson was likely brought in to help a secondary that has been hit by injuries as of late. He is looking forward to embracing whatever role is asked of him.

"I'm just trying to come in and be the player that they want me to be, whatever that may be," he said. "I just got here. ... it was a whirlwind, everything was happening fast. I didn't even get to talk to the coaches [that much]. It's just getting comfortable with the guys and knowing what I've got to do."