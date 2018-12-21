Wilson, New Era unveil limited-edition NFL hats featuring leather from 'The Duke' footballs
The caps feature the same leather and stitching used in Wilson's official NFL footballs
Every touchdown scored and field goal kicked in the NFL has been with a Wilson football.
Since 1941, the brand has maintained American sports' longest-running partnership to provide the NFL with hand-sewn leather footballs. Coined "The Duke" after late New York Giants owner Wellington Mara, who earned the nickname from the team as a boy before starting a Hall of Fame career in the league, the balls are handmade -- 700,000 each year -- from Wilson's Ada, Ohio, factory.
This holiday season, Wilson's "The Duke" footballs can be worn.
As told exclusively to CBS Sports, New Era Cap will unveil Friday a limited-edition collaboration with Wilson Sporting Goods that takes inspiration from "The Duke" and uses the same premium leather as the footballs. Available in New Era's 59FIFTY, 9TWENTY and 9FIFTY styles and in more than half the NFL's teams, the hat collection also features stitching patterns similar to "The Duke."
Among the team hats included in the collection are the Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
Prices for the limited-edition caps range from $20 to $44 depending on the silhouette. All caps are available at NewEraCap.com.
