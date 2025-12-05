Round 1 - Pick 1 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks, and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2758 RUYDS 243 INTS 5 TDS 38 Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level, and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding, and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort, and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 2733 RUYDS 191 INTS 6 TDS 25 Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision, and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st First, Faulk just turned 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays makes it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen this season, and maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3056 RUYDS 126 INTS 4 TDS 27 Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet, and excellent balance in pass protection, consistently mirroring speed rushers and handling stunts with patience and control. He redirects well against bendy edge rushers and anchors effectively despite not being an overpowering mauler. In the run game, Fano excels in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge, and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change of direction, while playing with good contact balance and the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 44 REYDS 793 YDS/REC 18 TDS 8 Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running, and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 impact player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quincy Rhodes Jr. EDGE Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th Quincy Rhodes Jr. is a rare size-speed athlete who overwhelms tackles with power and length while flashing advanced pass-rush moves for his age. His long-arm bull rush and explosive inside spin consistently collapse the pocket, and his balance and quickness allow him to chase down mobile quarterbacks. Still just 20 years old, his best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 4th Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass-breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be an issue at times, his size, athleticism, and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Pregnon is an absolute mauler in the run game, possessing the strength to move defensive linemen at the point of attack and the athleticism to easily get to and handle second-level defenders -- he anchors as well as any interior offensive lineman in the class. In pass protection, a balanced base, strong hands, and smooth footwork allow him to mirror and redirect rushers and he makes it look easy.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth-mover in the run game, and the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes. In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.

Round 1 - Pick 19 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman who can collapse the pocket or blow up a run play when he fires off low and plays with leverage. He's at his best attacking gaps, where his burst, strength, and motor let him disrupt plays before they develop. When he's locked in, he looks like a true difference-maker who can overwhelm blockers with both quickness and power.

Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Allen is a consistent problem for offensive linemen trying to block him because of his combination of speed, quickness and power. He has a nose for the ball, rarely takes false steps, and is a reliable, physical tackler who limits yards after contact all over the field. He can more than hold his own in coverage vs. TEs and slot receivers, and he brings juice as a blitzer too.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed, and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top end in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 22 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge, to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 23 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th REC 57 REYDS 886 YDS/REC 15.5 TDS 12 Concepcion is a versatile WR who uses his quickness and burst to consistently get open against man coverage, proving himself a deep threat with the speed to stack defenders. He is a natural hands catcher who runs precise routes to all three levels and adds significant value as a dynamic punt returner with impressive YAC ability.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th REC 56 REYDS 755 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 11 A big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability, and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2–3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space, and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength, and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot too. Added bonus: he's a legit threat as a punt returner.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick AJ Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills and he will try to bait QBs into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 26 Carter Smith IOL Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 313 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 11th Smith is a smooth and athletic pass protector who hasn't allowed a sack this season, he excels at mirroring speed rushers and seamlessly handles stunting defensive linemen. He plays with a strong anchor and heavy hands, flashes lateral quickness and change of direction that allows him to get to the second level or blowing up defenders in the screen game.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 27 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Hood, who is still 20 years old, is a physical, aggressive CB with excellent man and zone coverage skills, consistently in phase and creating opportunities for PBUs and interceptions. He shows elite change-of-direction ability in space, drives on quick routes and screens, and is a reliable wrap-up tackler who can limit YAC against shifty ball carriers.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Julian Neal DB Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 5th Neal is a long-striding, physical corner who excels in vertical coverage, using his height and makeup speed to consistently stay in phase and be in position for pass-breakup opportunities downfield. He's comfortable in both man and zone schemes, is a red zone asset due to his size and physicality, and his willingness to come downhill and tackle like a safety makes him a reliable run defender.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd McNeil-Warren is a sideline-to-sideline missile who is an explosive thumper coming downhill. He offers versatility and range on the back end, using his closing speed and ball skills to make at all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space, and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense. Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap, or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence, and the kind of versatility coaches love.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd There was a reason the Utes felt comfortable enough moving Spencer Fano to the right side and giving the LT job to Lomu. He has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork, and while he had his struggles vs. Texas Tech ... so did every other offensive line that had to see Romello Height and David Bailey. Lomu's a high-upside, athletic offensive lineman.