Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the conclusion of the team's 2023 season that he planned to retain defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale moving forward. But Martindale apparently had other plans, resigning from his post Monday.

First reported by the New York Daily News and confirmed by CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Martindale's exit marks the end of a months-long back-and-forth between the coordinator and head coach. Fox Sports reported earlier this year that there was tension between the two sides, and while both publicly downplayed as much, the split suggests a difference in vision.

Martindale's resignation also comes hours after the Giants reportedly dismissed two of his defensive assistants, Drew and Kevin Wilkins, both of whom worked alongside the former Ravens DC in Baltimore.

The 60-year-old Martindale could be a hot commodity as a candidate for both coordinator and head coaching positions. His Giants defense ranked No. 27 in 2023, but it also tied the Bills for the most total takeaways (31) by any team. He previously oversaw three different top-10 finishes as the Ravens DC from 2018-21 and helped Baltimore win the Super Bowl as a linebackers coach.

Here are three potential landing spots:

If "Wink" truly soured on Daboll's Giants regime, imagine how eager he'd be to line up against Big Blue twice a year. More importantly, Dallas may need a veteran defensive mind if current coordinator Dan Quinn finally exits for a head coaching gig of his own. Martindale's blitz-happy attack could mesh well with playmakers like Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland.

Martindale has ties to owner Mark Davis and the Raiders organization, beginning his NFL coaching career with the silver and black in 2004. While Las Vegas likely has eyes on bigger fish in its head coaching search (see: Jim Harbaugh), "Wink" could make sense as a splashy DC hire, whether for interim Antonio Pierce or another head man.

Let's keep the NFC East theme going. There might not be a team more destined for defensive overhaul than the Eagles, who've been an absolute sieve down the stretch, even after abruptly changing defensive play-callers in an unprecedented move. Philadelphia's highly paid front is sorely underperforming as a pass-rushing unit, so his aggression might be welcome.