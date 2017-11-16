Winless Browns feel 'disrespected' after former player predicts they'll go 0-16

Days before the start of the 2016 season, NFL Network analyst and former Ravens coach Brian Billick suggested that the Browns could go 0-16. He was wrong. Cleveland won once and finished 1-15.

Through the first two months of the 2017 season, the Browns are 0-9. And ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the AFC South-leading (!) Jaguars, there's every reason to believe that they'll be 0-10 by Sunday evening.

That's what former Browns safety Tashaun Gipson, who signed with the Jaguars before the '16 season is banking on. In fact, he expects Jacksonville to do more than cover the 7.5-point spread. He's predicting a rout.

"I truly hope that we hang 40 on them," Gipson told the "Freddie and Fitz" radio show on Monday, via ESPN.com. "Their offense probably shouldn't score against our defense and I'm excited. That's the true thing."

Gipson, like Billick 14 months ago, also thinks the Browns are an 0-16 team. Predictably, this doesn't sit well with the Browns, an outfit that is 1-24 under coach Hue Jackson.

"Definitely, anybody would be disrespected with that,'' defensive tackle Danny Shelton said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "We just have to go out there, play our game and be dominant."

Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said, "We don't really need extra motivation, but when people talk like that, it definitely helps. They're going to come to the cold. It's going to be a fun, physical game. We'll be ready."

Peppers added: "[The Jaguars] don't have a safety on their roster that can do the things that I do."

Jackson made sure to mention Gipson's comments to his team this week because, well, why not? When you're oh-for-2017, you'll try anything.

"Oh, I did [bring up Gipson],'' he said. "You can bet your bottom dollar that I did," adding: "I don't think we need any motivation. We're an 0-9 football team so I don't think we are looking for anything. The opportunity to play is motivation enough for this football team. We want to win. That's what it's all about."

Gipson, meanwhile, tried to clarify his remarks on Wednesday, telling reporters on a conference call that he was disparaging the Browns' front office, not its players and coaches.

"People can try to take a shot and try to twist this and make my comments more critical than what they were,'' he said. "My comments were justifiably about the front office. I take ownership in saying the things I said that may have been pointed towards them, but make no mistake about it, I never disrespected anybody on the Browns team. I show respect for the guys they have, the same guys I knew when I was living in Cleveland.''

