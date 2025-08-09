The talk of the 2025 NFL Draft took the field on Friday night, with Shedeur Sanders making his game-day debut for the Cleveland Browns. The Colorado product wasn't just the starting quarterback by name against the Carolina Panthers. The son of former NFL great Deion Sanders also looked the part, tossing two touchdowns as the headliner of a 30-10 victory.

Sanders wasn't perfect, firing a couple of near-picks. But the 23-year-old fifth-round draft pick stood tall in the pocket and consistently kept his eyes downfield, notably helping Cleveland drive out of its own red zone. He was particularly sharp in scoring range, showcasing his trademark touch on two scores. The performance certainly validated head coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to let the rookie get the first crack at starting opportunities in the preseason, with veteran Joe Flacco resting on the sidelines.

What, exactly, does Sanders' sharp debut mean for the rest of the Browns' crowded quarterback room? Who are the biggest winners (and losers) thanks to his exhibition opener? We've got you covered with a full breakdown:

Winner: Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders CLE • QB • #12 CMP% 60.9 YDs 138 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 6 View Profile

Fair or not, Sanders' dramatic draft-day slide almost certainly stemmed from his family's outsized personality. The Browns weren't just inheriting the quarterback's skills, after all; they were inviting the "Sanders brand." Well, the brand looked plenty comfortable operating in and outside the pocket. Yes, it's preseason. Yes, it's early. But Sanders showed precisely the kind of composure and downfield vision you'd expect from an NFL passer. His place on the 2025 roster is now secure.

Prediction: Opens 2025 season as Browns' No. 2 quarterback

Kenny Pickett CLE • QB • #8 CMP% 59.5 YDs 291 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

Pickett was the first to be added to Cleveland's new-look quarterback room this offseason. He's also managed to be maybe the quietest of the bunch, including by missing the Browns' opener due to a hamstring injury. Failing to separate from a 41-year-old Joe Flacco in practice was the first red flag. Or maybe we should've given more consideration to the fact he's on his third team in as many years. The former first-rounder may not be back on the field for a while. That might be too late for him. Stefanski could still opt to keep him as in-season emergency depth, but his chances of opening 2025 under center already feel very remote. He also lacks any immediate trade value given his position, though an eventual release might grant him another fresh start.

Prediction: Released at final cuts, then signs with New Orleans Saints

Winner: Kevin Stefanski

All Stefanski needs in 2025 is one -- just one -- quarterback to emerge from his crop of lottery tickets. Again, it's incredibly early. But if Sanders' debut is any indication of the pro passer he can become, that's a major victory for the man on the headset. After years of mixed results and availability from Deshaun Watson, the coach could also stand to have some long-term upside at his disposal. Sanders offers that much more than Flacco, who's still in line to open the year as the No. 1 but could be more easily replaceable.

There's a reason we listed Pickett first. The Browns invested two draft picks in quarterbacks this year: a third-rounder on Gabriel and a fifth-rounder on Sanders. That means we'd expect them to prioritize both of those rookies over Pickett, if the competition is tight. But there's no ability like availability, and Gabriel also missed the preseason opener due to injury. Cleveland may like his short-area accuracy, but if Sanders keeps it up this preseason, he may well lock up the No. 2 job behind Flacco to start the year.

Prediction: Opens 2025 season as Browns' No. 3 quarterback

Wait, what? Recall that Pickett came from Philadelphia, and the Eagles netted a fifth-round pick, plus Dorian Thompson-Robinson, in the trade that sent Pickett to Cleveland. At this point, it's not hard to envision Pickett failing to make the Browns' final roster, which means the Eagles scored decent value. Philly, meanwhile, seems to be in good hands at the backup spot with Tanner McKee, and Thompson-Robinson fared reasonably well in his own preseason debut, trying to earn the No. 3 job.

Loser: Other QB-needy teams

We're talking specifically about those who passed on Sanders during his stunning slide to Day 3. We're fully aware that one preseason game doesn't mean Sanders is destined for yearly stardom. Still, if he continues at this pace, it's going to be hard not to second-guess all kinds of decisions made by clubs that sorely needed long-term potential under center, be it the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.