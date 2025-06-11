When a run-first team signs a future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, the expectation is a shift in offensive philosophy. That is the case with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the season with Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers ran the ball 533 times in the 2024 season, the fourth-most rushing attempts in the league behind only the Lions, Ravens and Eagles. A high number of rushing attempts is generally an indicator of a team that plays comfortably from ahead, in addition to offensive philosophy, and the top six in rushing attempts last season all made the playoffs.

By contrast, last season's Rodgers-led Jets had the fewest rushing attempts in the league at 363. This was a symptom not only of having Rodgers under center, but the amount of time the Jets spent playing from behind during their disastrous 5-12 campaign.

For Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Rodgers signing -- along with the offseason trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf -- provides the space for more balance than last season's quarterback duo of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

"You'd love to be more balanced," Smith said. "You're not obvious in how you want to attack this defense, what you think their strengths and weaknesses are. That's the game that's played every Sunday. ... we didn't bring Aaron in here -- and [sign] DK for all that money -- to go run the wishbone. So, you know, you try to play to the strengths of your team."

While the Steelers did make the playoffs, their rushing-first gameplan was not particularly effective. The team tied for seventh in the league in average yards per carry. In their Wild Card game with the Ravens, the Steekers had to abandon the run game after falling behind 21-0 in the first half. The Steelers finished the game with 11 carries for 29 yards, though Wilson put up an admirable effort through the air.

The 41-year-old Rodgers will necessitate a change in the overall offensive gameplan, which could also set up the run game to be more successful, even with fewer overall attempts.

"Our job, especially as a coach, is to play to the strengths of your players," Smith said. "We have our foundation things that don't change, but whether you lean into certain schemes, year after year, you adapt again to the personnel you've got. That's what we try to do, ultimately, to win games and set guys up for success."