Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake knows an elite offense when he sees one, especially considering the personnel he's matched up against every day in practice. Armed with two of the NFL's leading receivers, an improved rushing attack and a Super Bowl MVP in quarterback Matthew Stafford, Lake expects this 2025 unit to rivalry one of the franchise's best offenses ever — the one that featured Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Torry Holt.

"We got our future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford I call him mister long handoff," Lake said on Friday's episode of The Insiders. "I expect big things. You've got Puka [Nucua] on one end, you've got Davante [Adams] on the other. Tutu as well does a fantastic job, too. We have all the weapons that we need, and then Kyren [Williams] in the backfield. It's gonna be kind of reminiscent of the Greatest Show on Turf. I hope we kind of bring that name back this year."

It's hard to imagine the Rams being more potent without All-Pro Cooper Kupp, but it's a possibility following the offseason signing of Adams. He's a matchup nightmare on the outside and provides Los Angeles with reliability after his 85-catch, 1,063 yard-season in New York over 14 games with Aaron Rodgers last fall.

And if Adams is this offense's version of Isaac Bruce, Nucua can be Holt. Toss in Atwell moonlighting as an equally speedy version of Az-Zahir Ali Hakim and you've got the Rams' 2025 installment of a unit from yesteryear that melted opposing defense.

Coach Sean McVay and the franchise didn't have to worry about moving forward with a different signal-caller either after inking Stafford to a two-year extension. Continuity is there for the Rams, whose 37-year-old quarterback threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall.

Lake's as important to his team's success as the Rams' offensive production this season given his spotlighted position on defense. The former sixth-round pick posted a career-best 111 tackles last fall and did not miss a defensive snap last season outside of Week 18 when Los Angeles already had its playoff seed wrapped up.