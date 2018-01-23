With Eagles in the Super Bowl, it's a really good time to be a Philly sports fan

Say "Philadelphia sports" to the general public, and the response may very well be laughter.

But the City of Brotherly Love obviously had the last laugh over the weekend after the Eagles smashed the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. Vikings fans, the same ones who openly feared traveling to Philly before the game, responded to their team's historically embarrassing NFC Championship loss by pointing out unruly Eagles fan behavior.

Sore losers.

Philadelphia as a whole, however, has been no stranger to untimely defeat, championship droughts and nationwide scorn over the years.

And yet, all of a sudden, the tables have turned.

The Eagles, entering Super Bowl LII, could still be in for heartbreak, especially considering they're going up against five-time title winners in Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the same team that killed their dream 2004 campaign. But the Eagles are also in the Super Bowl, and that alone is a rarity for a franchise -- for a city -- that's often known more for its championship deprivation than anything.

It's also but one of countless reasons that right now, in 2018, it's an awfully good time to be a fan of "Philadelphia sports."

Take a spin around the city, and it's easy to see why promise isn't lacking across the pro and collegiate sports landscape:

The Eagles

This is the easy one. Even if the Eagles went one and done in the playoffs, this team would have ended 2017 in overwhelmingly good shape.

The Eagles are stocked with talent, and they're headed to the Super Bowl. USATSI

Not one would have batted an eye if Nick Foles went down against the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons a few weeks ago, and yet everyone in Philadelphia would've still been jacked for 2018 thanks to the extraordinary rise of both Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson, who tied Andy Reid's best Eagles season with 13 wins this year. Wentz gives the team immeasurable hope for the next eight to 10 seasons after his MVP candidacy, and considering this Eagles team was good enough to get all the way to the Super Bowl without him (and in only Year 2 of the Pederson era), who could possibly put a cap on expectations once No. 11 is actually back in full health?

The Wildcats

Outside of the Eagles, no one offers more quiet, albeit powerful, success to the Philadelphia sports scene than the Villanova men's basketball program.

Villanova is off to an 18-1 start in the 2017-18 campaign. Getty Images

They're not too far removed from a national championship, they've got an area celebrity in coach Jay Wright, they rank among the NCAA's top Division I schools in terms of all-time winning percentage, and they're still pretty darn good in 2017-18 as they look for their fifth straight conference title. College basketball doesn't do it for everyone, but if you're looking for a Philadelphia powerhouse of this decade, it's them. They entered this week 18-1 and remain consensus favorites across the board after dispatching of Connecticut.

The Flyers

Often a target of disdain for their inconsistency, Philadelphia's NHL representative is by no means an Eagles-level favorite in town, but the fact that the Flyers are on a recent tear and in a legitimate playoff push makes for maybe the biggest twist of the city's pro franchises.

Travis Konecny and the Flyers are in a playoff push as February approaches. USATSI

No one really knew what to expect from the Broad Street Bullies entering 2017-18, and a rough opening for Dave Hakstol had the coach on the hot seat while fans watched Brayden Schenn shine in St. Louis. And yet the Flyers have saved their best performances for some of the league's best teams this year. They entered this week 8-2 in their last 10 and well within reach of a postseason spot. And there's still Nolan Patrick on the horizon.

The 76ers

When you go from absolute disgrace to moderately successful, there's a lot of reason for hope. In all seriousness, the Sixers are still just barely hovering above .500, so there's plenty of work to be done. Questions of Joel Embiid's long-term health are also seemingly perpetual, which is never good. But if you can't look at what Emiid has flashed and Ben Simmons has accomplished in 2017-18 and at least find a morsel of promise in what used to be a desolate talent base, you're doing something wrong.

Ben Simmons has been an All-Star-caliber presence for Philadelphia this season. USATSI

As our own Brad Botkin recently noted, Simmons alone "is like nothing we've seen at the point guard position since Magic Johnson." That definitely counts for something, and there hasn't been this much local juice about the 76ers in years.

The Phillies

If anything, they're behind schedule in their rebuild, which was supposed to unearth all those glorious farm prospects during the Pete Mackanin era. Losing the leadership of Freddy Galvis this offseason isn't the easiest pill to swallow, either. Still, if the intensity of Gabe Kapler isn't at least mildly intriguing as Philadelphia enters a new season of baseball, what is?

Rhys Hoskins alone gives the Phillies hope for 2018. USATSI

Rhys Hoskins lit it up in epic fashion at the end of their last season, and the Phils aren't exactly short on other hot up-and-comers, from J.P. Crawford to right-hander Sixto Sanchez. Maybe it's premature to suggest that the 2008 World Series winners will be monumentally better in Kapler's first year in the dugout, but at least there's a refreshing air of change sweeping across Broad Street.