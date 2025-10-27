Aaron Rodgers stands among the all-time greats in pretty much every single career accomplishment.

His four MVPs are second all-time, one behind Peyton Manning. He's top five in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. But in Sunday night's 35-25 loss to the Packers, he missed out on adding one more accolade. With a win, he would have been just the fifth quarterback to defeat all 32 current NFL franchises.

Considering the Packers and the Steelers are in different conferences -- and more crucially that Rodgers is 41 years old and has said that this will be his final season -- it will likely remain that way.

This was Rodgers' first game against his former longtime franchise. He played and beat his other former franchise, the Jets, in Week 1. Though Rodgers didn't play poorly Sunday (219 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions), Pittsburgh's offense managed just one touchdown in the second half, and the defense fell off significantly against Jordan Love (360 passing yards, three touchdowns) after a strong start.

Though we'll never say never with Rodgers, it appears the four-quarterback group to beat all 32 teams -- Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning -- is safe for now. It should also be noted that Fran Tarkenton and Joe Montana beat all 28 teams when the league only had 28 teams.

Rodgers remains on the slightly less-impressive (but still very impressive) list of quarterbacks to beat 31 teams.