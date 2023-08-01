The San Francisco 49ers have added a notable name to their defense. The team has signed defensive lineman Taco Charlton, a former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick who spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears.

Charlton's presence will give the 49ers extra depth at defensive end as they continue to practice without three-time Pro Bowler Nick Bosa. Bosa is not practicing amid a contract dispute.

Chartlon, the 28th overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Cowboys, recorded 46 tackles and four sacks in two seasons with Dallas. After being released by the Cowboys two weeks into the 2019 season, he spent the majority of that season with the Miami Dolphins, where he recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games. Charlton spent the 2020 season with the Chiefs, where he compiled two sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble in seven games.

Charlton was picked up by the Steelers for the 2021 season. He started one game for Pittsburgh while recording 18 tackles and one pass breakup that led to an interception during a win over the Titans. Last year, as a member of the Bears, Charlton (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) had three tackles over five games.

In 60 career games, the 28-year-old Charlton has 13 starts, 11.5 sacks, 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Prior to the NFL, Charlton played collegiately at the University of Michigan, where he tallied 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his senior season. He was a two-sport star at Pickerington High School Central in Pickerington, Ohio, helping the Tigers win their first-ever boys basketball state championship in 2012.

Apart from Bosa, Charlton will join a 49ers defensive line that includes fellow ends Clelin Ferrell, Drake Jackson and rookie Robert Beal Jr. Despite Bosa's absence, 49ers general manager John Lynch has expressed confidence that something will get done between the team and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

"I don't like not having one of our best players here," Lynch said, via the AP. "We've got a really good track record that I'm proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we're going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I'm very confident in that and we're just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience."