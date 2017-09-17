With Raiders rolling, Marshawn Lynch entertains crowd by dancing on the sideline

Oakland loves itself some Beast Mode

Marshawn Lynch's home debut for the Oakland Raiders couldn't have gone any better. The Raiders aren't just sticking it to the New York Jets on Sunday, Lynch also got involved by scoring his first touchdown with the Raiders. Then, with the Raiders winning big in the fourth quarter, Lynch decided to provide some sideline entertainment for the crowd at the Coliseum. 

Beast Mode just wants to have fun:

Here's another look:

As expected, the crowd loved it -- and him.

This is why the city of Oakland was right to be so excited about Lynch's return. He isn't just a bruising running back who runs "through a mother------- face," he's also arguably the most entertaining player in the league -- from his NSFW celebrations to his desire to spread Skittles to his dancing. 

The good news: You'll be seeing even more of him. He's set to star in his own reality show on Facebook.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access