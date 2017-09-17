With Raiders rolling, Marshawn Lynch entertains crowd by dancing on the sideline
Oakland loves itself some Beast Mode
Marshawn Lynch's home debut for the Oakland Raiders couldn't have gone any better. The Raiders aren't just sticking it to the New York Jets on Sunday, Lynch also got involved by scoring his first touchdown with the Raiders. Then, with the Raiders winning big in the fourth quarter, Lynch decided to provide some sideline entertainment for the crowd at the Coliseum.
Beast Mode just wants to have fun:
Here's another look:
As expected, the crowd loved it -- and him.
This is why the city of Oakland was right to be so excited about Lynch's return. He isn't just a bruising running back who runs "through a mother------- face," he's also arguably the most entertaining player in the league -- from his NSFW celebrations to his desire to spread Skittles to his dancing.
The good news: You'll be seeing even more of him. He's set to star in his own reality show on Facebook.
-
NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
Plus Crabtree's monster game, Gates' record TD and everything else from NFL Sunday
-
Week 2 Grades: 'A' for Patriots, Bucs
Here are the Week 2 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Gates catches record TD, passes Gonzalez
Gates has cemented himself among the greats not only among tight ends, but receivers as we...
-
Beast Mode finds the end zone in Oakland
Lynch finally plowed his way into the end zone on a two-yard run
-
Twitter slams Cutler over ugly Hail Mary
Jay Cutler missed a throw, so naturally everyone thinks that he's the worst
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen breaks foot
The Panthers' offense will be without Cam Newton's best target for a while
Add a Comment