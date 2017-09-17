With Raiders rolling, Marshawn Lynch entertains crowd by dancing on the sideline

Marshawn Lynch's home debut for the Oakland Raiders couldn't have gone any better. The Raiders aren't just sticking it to the New York Jets on Sunday, Lynch also got involved by scoring his first touchdown with the Raiders. Then, with the Raiders winning big in the fourth quarter, Lynch decided to provide some sideline entertainment for the crowd at the Coliseum.

Beast Mode just wants to have fun:

Here's another look:

Marshawn Lynch is the greatest pic.twitter.com/iCLodp7qus — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

As expected, the crowd loved it -- and him.

Marshawn Lynch dance break with Oakland up 35-13. Stadium erupted in "BEAST MODE, BEAST MODE" cheers. pic.twitter.com/Y3UAY7pnuH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 17, 2017

This is why the city of Oakland was right to be so excited about Lynch's return. He isn't just a bruising running back who runs "through a mother------- face," he's also arguably the most entertaining player in the league -- from his NSFW celebrations to his desire to spread Skittles to his dancing.

The good news: You'll be seeing even more of him. He's set to star in his own reality show on Facebook.