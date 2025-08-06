Shedeur Sanders will get his first taste of NFL action Friday night, and his Cleveland Browns teammates are eager to see how the rookie quarterback handles the moment. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Sanders will start the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. With veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel all sidelined -- either for rest or injury -- the fifth-round pick out of Colorado is expected to take the bulk of the snaps.

Sanders, who was fourth on the Browns' initial depth chart earlier this week, now has a chance to showcase his development in training camp and potentially climb the quarterback ladder.

"Oh, it'll be interesting," Flacco said. "I think we'll all be sitting there watching and be excited for football to be going real time. And I think he's probably excited about that, too. Your first time to go in the NFL. I remember mine. I mean, I didn't get to play until the last two minutes of the game, but it's something that he'll remember forever."

Tyler Huntley, who rejoined the Browns on Monday, will serve as Sanders' backup. With only two healthy quarterbacks available, Sanders is expected to get an extended look behind center.

Flacco, entering his 17th NFL season, recalled how meaningful a first preseason appearance can be -- regardless of how long it lasts.

"Most of us have dreamt about this moment since we were 5, 6, 7, 8 years old," Flacco said. "So for him to get a chance to go out there and take the field, even though it's preseason, we're all going to be on the sidelines and at home enjoying it."

Sanders put up prolific numbers in college, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season at Colorado while completing 74% of his passes. Now, he'll get his first chance to translate that success to the NFL, even if it's just a preseason snapshot.

Teammates, including four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, have taken notice of Sanders' preparation during camp.

"He's funny, he's optimistic, he's light-hearted, but he works hard," Garrett said. "He takes it seriously. His craft -- he's watching what the others are doing and doing it in his own way in which only he can. So, looking forward to see him in these preseason games and how he manages the offense. I think he looks good, but all the guys look good right now."

Sanders won't have the pressure of securing a starting job just yet, but Friday night offers him a valuable opportunity to show growth, poise and command in live NFL action. How he responds -- and how much the Browns trust him with the offense -- could begin to shape his role for the season ahead.