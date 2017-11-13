With Sherman out, Seahawks reportedly signing former Legion of Boom member

With Richard Sherman out for the rest of the season, the Seattle Seahawks are turning to an old friend to beef up their cornerback unit.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former Legion of Boom member Byron Maxwell to a one-year deal.

Seahawks signing CB Byron Maxwell to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2017

Maxwell, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins before being cut in late October, originally rose to prominence as a member of the Seahawks. Maxwell was selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, and paired with Richard Sherman to form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL for a few seasons. After Brandon Browner left Seattle, Maxwell replaced him as the fourth member of the Legion of Boom, the nickname for Seattle's dominant secondary.

Maxwell's first run in Seattle came to an end in 2015, when he was lavished with a six-year, $63 million contract by the Philadelphia Eagles. His play quickly fell off in Philadelphia, though, and he lasted just one season there before getting salary-dumped onto the Dolphins before the 2016 campaign.

Maxwell had a bit of a resurgence for the 2016 Dolphins, but his play fell off sharply once again in 2017, and the team cut ties last month. Now things finally come full circle for Maxwell, as he will once again find himself in Seattle taking the place of an original Legion of Boom member. Sherman is out for the season after tearing his Achilles during last Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

It's unknown if Maxwell will get heavy playing time with rookie Shaquill Griffin playing well and No. 3 corner Jeremy Lane likely to see a lot of snaps, but the Seahawks probably feel better about Maxwell than another street free agent, given his familiarity with the system.