The Steelers aren't sweating Diontae Johnson's absence from OTAs. Johnson, the team's leading receiver since the start of the 2019 season, is hoping to send a message to the team, as he is hoping for a new contract before the start of this season, according to Mark Kaboly of the The Athletic. Johnson is going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Johnson's absence may lead to good things down the road for fellow receiver Chase Claypool. The third-year receiver is getting a chance to develop chemistry with new quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. He is also embracing the chance to work with and help the Steelers' new receivers, a group that includes rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

"I talk to Chase almost every day," Pickens said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "He really has helped me in terms of getting in the flow of the game, getting the flow of the locker room and the whole facility. He's getting us acclimated."

Chase Claypool PIT • WR • 11 TAR 105 REC 59 REC YDs 860 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

As a rookie, Claypool shared a huddle with veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ben Roethlisberger, and Maurkice Pouncey, among others. In two short years, Claypool has become one of the offense's most experienced players. He is hoping that his new teammates can benefit from his experience.

"This is the first time on the Steelers where I felt like my voice is being actively heard," Claypool said. "I'm taking that seriously. I'm trying to help the young guys because I was there last year and two years ago."

Claypool found it important to be at OTAs so that he could develop an early rapport with his teammates, specifically the quarterbacks. A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Claypool burst onto the scene with 11 total touchdowns that season while helping Pittsburgh win a division title. While his numbers last season largely mirrored his 2020 totals, Claypool scored just two touchdowns. He also drew criticism for his lack of awareness in critical moments along with is public critique of Steelers practices.

Claypool acknowledged that while it wasn't his best year, he did not take significant steps backwards last season. Among the things he wants to improve on this season include staying on his feet more, gaining more yards after the catch and cutting down on his drops.

The former Notre Dame standout is also hoping to join the list of Steelers' receivers who during their day were considered among the league's best. While he has a ways to go to reach that level, Claypool's decision to attend OTAs is a reflection of his desire to reach those lofty goals.

"I always try to be the best receiver in the league," Claypool said. "People spin it as I don't care. I do care. I work my (butt) off every day. I'll keep doing that until I'm the best receiver in the league."