With the Cowboys and Rams falling to 3-3, here are the main issues hindering what should be top NFC teams

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams started the season 3-0 and were making a case for being the best teams in the NFC, but both clubs have lost their last three games.

The Rams are coming off a loss to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, but playing a good team is not an excuse for some of the concerns on their team through the past few weeks. Jared Goff threw for only 78 yards in the 20-7 loss, thanks in part to the 49ers smothering defense. When Goff's weapons are taken away, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell agree he is "pedestrian" on the field.

Kanell says, "I still don't understand why they paid him before the season," noting the major contract he was given after making a Super Bowl run.

With running back Todd Gurley's dealing with knee trouble, the offense is having trouble getting out of first gear. "There seems to be something more going on in LA that we're not being given the answers to," Bell said.

The Cowboys had an even more concerning loss to the previously 0-4 New York Jets.

Bell makes it a point to say that the Jets have not been able to show their true abilities with some key injuries, including quarterback Sam Darnold, who returned in the Jets' win over Dallas, but this is still a game the Cowboys needed to win.

He adds, "Their attitude looked like they were disinterested for a while," and says they are not a team that has used a previous loss to fire them up for the next game, which is a problem.

Kanell and Bell pinpoint these problems to head coach Jason Garrett, who has been the target of criticism for years as Dallas had struggled to get out of the mediocre category.

Cowboys owner, and seemingly number one Garrett fan, Jerry Jones said after the game that he does not plan to fire his leader and that the loss is not just the fault of the head coach.

Not all hope is lost for these two teams, but major adjustments need to be made in all areas if they want to get back to a winning record and playoff contention.