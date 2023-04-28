Welcome to Friday's edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. With six trades and four consecutive receiver picks among many other fascinating developments -- like two running backs in the Top 12! -- the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was flat-out tremendous. But we're just getting started. Day 2 is here. It's time to lock in. The best teams are built after the first round.

After a slew of "B" grades to begin the draft, the Raiders got an "A" from Pete for their Tyree Wilson selection at No. 7 overall, right before Detroit was given a "D" for the Bijan Robinson pick. Here was Pete's rationale for the low mark:

"This is way too high for a back, even if he's a really good player. Backs don't decide Super Bowls. I know Arthur Smith loves backs, but this is a deep draft of backs and history isn't kind to this type of move. I don't like it because of position value. Good player, bad position."

I don't disagree with Pete whatsoever. I listed Bijan as one of the first-round reaches from Thursday night. I will be on draft-tracker duty starting with pick 32 tonight through the remainder of the draft, and Josh Edwards will chip in with late-round prospects, too.

Will Brinson opined on his biggest winners and losers from Day 1 of the NFL Draft, and it features some usual suspects and some not-so-usual suspects. Despite spending a pretty penny for their trade-up from No. 12 to No. 3 to pick Will Anderson Jr. after selecting C.J. Stroud, Will listed Houston -- yes, the Texans! -- as winners. Here's part of what he wrote about why:

"I don't like giving up the future first next year because Houston isn't guaranteed to be a great football team (it traded its own pick, not Cleveland's, in the Deshaun Watson deal) but it got two of the top three picks in the draft by scoring C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. There's a subtle angle here, too, as Nick Caserio managed to appease his owner by landing Stroud and also his new head coach by landing a former Bama player and the best defensive player in the draft in Will Anderson Jr."

New Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Getty Images

After undertaking the unenviable task of trying to predict them for weeks, Cody Benjamin was finally able to list the most sizable surprises that materialized during the first round of the draft. Of course, Will Levis' slip out of the first round sent the most shockwaves to everyone watching the draft. But I want to highlight the Lions' Round 1 decisions, that Cody highlighted:

"Detroit started the night by accumulating assets, moving down from No. 6 to No. 12 in a deal with the Cardinals. Then things got wacky: Despite spending $18 million on former Bears starter David Montgomery in free agency, the Lions used their first pick (No. 12) on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, an electric but smaller (5-foot-9, 199 pounds) prospect at an increasingly replaceable position. Back on the clock at No. 18, they once again refused to address more pressing needs along the D-line or secondary, instead taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, who -- like Gibbs -- had widely been forecast as more of a Day 2 target."

As a gigantic Campbell fan, I actually wasn't against him going at No. 18 overall. I did realize it felt like most of the league was lower on him. And Gibbs is so fun. But not at No. 12 overall! Not when you can plug any back behind that bulldozing offensive line. Weird allocation of two first-round picks.

As a reader of this newsletter, you're contractually obligated to read the best prospects available before the start of the second round. And, my word there are some studly prospects available. Josh has them for you right here. Some notable players at the top, with their corresponding ranking on our CBS Sports aggregate Big Board:

12. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

17. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

18. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

21. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

