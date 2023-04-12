Welcome to Wednesday's edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. Spring is in the air, the 2023 NFL Draft is two weeks away, and we were treated to a trade yesterday, seemingly out of nowhere. Man, life is good.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Falcons trade back, pick Bijan

Wednesdays are mock draft days for me, and I got a little saucy with one of my last mocks before the actual draft by featuring three first-round trades, one of which did not include a quarterback. Related to this: does anyone else feel like the Falcons are floating into no man's land at No. 8 overall, especially given their needs?

If we are to truly believe they won't go quarterback, and names like Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson aren't available, they may be faced with a conundrum: pick Jalen Carter or trade back. In this mock, they do glide back -- the Commanders move up for Anthony Richardson! -- and are still able to pick Bijan Robinson to pair with Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield. There's probably not another coach in the league who'd be more smitten with three legitimate feature backs on the roster than Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Other notable prospect-team pairings in my mock:

1. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

10. Philadelphia Eagles - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

17. Pittsburgh Steelers - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

23. Minnesota Vikings - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

29. New Orleans Saints - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Grading the Lions-Falcons Jeff Okudah trade 🖊

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft was moved Tuesday, and our staffer Jordan Dajani graded the move that shipped Okudah to Atlanta for a 2023 fifth-round pick. To prove not everything under the sun is coming up Lions this offseason, here's part of what Jordan wrote explaining his grade of "C+" for Detroit. (His Falcons grade is higher.)

"You could make the argument this isn't "terrible" compensation for a player the Lions were going to move on from, but still, this is a former No. 3 overall pick."

The injuries really complicate things here and likely pushed Okudah's trade value to a mid-Day 3 selection. The top-three-pick label only lasts so long in the NFL, and the Lions probably realized they weren't going to extend Okudah, much less pick up his fifth-year option. At least Detroit didn't fall victim to the sunk-cost fallacy and hold onto Okudah for longer, which likely would've lessened his trade value even more.

'Better-Than Team': Prospects Pete Prisco likes better than scouts 👀

Of all my colleagues' articles, this is the one I look forward to the most every year. Pete absolutely does his homework -- plenty of it -- scouring the film during the pre-draft process, and I love and respect how he's unafraid to publish an annual article like this one. Then again, Pete's not afraid to do much of anything, so the Better-Than Team is exquisitely on-brand for him.

Of course, Pete isn't eventually proven right with all his selections, but the Better-Than Team's track record is damn impressive. Former "captains" include Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jimmie Ward and Grady Jarrett. Other selections include Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle. Pete is good at this!

Here are some notable 2023 selections of the 25 picks Pete made:

North Carolina WR Antoine Green

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Liberty WR Demario Douglas

Trade up, trade down, or stay put 🤔?

It's the age-old question all teams must wrestle with as their pick is approaching in every round. Is there a prospect they cannot live without that they need to climb the board to get? Do they not love how the board has fallen? Or is there perfect pick-value match when one of these clubs goes on the clock?

Our CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin answered that question for all 31 picks in the first round. It's an important article to read, and the answer isn't the same for three of the four clubs with multiple Round 1 selections. Cody does believe the Texans should "stay put" at No. 2 and No. 12 overall. Read the entire breakdown here.

News & Notes 📝

