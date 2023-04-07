Welcome to the Friday edition of the With the First Pick newsletter, and I hope you're not intermittent fasting because this newsletter will be overloading you with calories of content to feed your ravenous NFL Draft appetite.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Colts trade back, still get a QB!

Tom Fornelli, in his wealth of college football expertise, has released another mock, and it's a blast. Pete Carroll and John Schneider get slightly aggressive to land the Geno Smith's heir apparent, the Colts trade back -- not up! -- and still land a quarterback, and Quentin Johnston trades in his cowboy boots for flip flops after getting drafted by the Chargers -- a very sensible, fun landing spot I haven't seen in many mocks for the TCU star.

Also, the Bengals get a 2 for 1 on the offensive line with Ohio State's Dawand Jones because Jones is roughly the size of two offensive linemen. OK, I've already said too much. Read Tom's outstanding mock right here.

'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Live mock with Josh Edwards

The latest episode features a live mock draft with a guest appearance from CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards. Ryan Wilson, Rick Spielman and Josh cycled through all 31 picks in Round 1, and after some chalk-ish selections early, there was somewhat of a curveball with the Lions selection at No. 6 overall. And where does Bijan Robinson land?! Everyone always wants to know where he's picked. In this three-man mock, it's in Baltimore with the Ravens. HELLO! Listen to the entire episode here.

Prospect of the day 📈: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Notable combine results: 4.64 in the 40-yard dash, 37.5 inch vertical, 10-foot-2 inch broad, 6.89 three-cone

4.64 in the 40-yard dash, 37.5 inch vertical, 10-foot-2 inch broad, 6.89 three-cone Combine measurements: 6-foot-2 5/8" and 220 pounds

6-foot-2 5/8" and 220 pounds Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 175

The only quarterbacks you've heard about for the past three months are Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and recently, Hendon Hooker. But there are more quarterback prospects in this class, I promise! It's time to highlight Mr. Tune, who just so happens to be my QB5 -- over Hooker -- in this class.

Tune can really spin it and is somehow flying well under the radar as an athlete despite a litany of impressive scrambles and designed runs on film as well as a combine workout that led to a 9.79 Relative Athletic Score (out of 10) at the quarterback position. Tune doesn't have a mammoth arm, but it's plenty good enough, and he's very comfortable escaping the pocket to use his legs or make pinpoint throws on the run.

At nearly 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Tune attempted nearly 1,500 passes in his college career with a 63.9% completion rate, an 8.0 yards-per-attempt average, and 104 touchdowns to 41 interceptions. To me, Tune is the mid-round quarterback you'd want your team to grab because he has the tools and experience to outplay his draft position. Read Tune's entire, football-nerdy scouting report here. We compared him to Marcus Mariota!

Bears seven-round mock draft: Chicago loads up for Fields 👀

Have to end this week with another team-centric seven-round mock. Let's descend on the Windy City for a critical draft for GM Ryan Pace and QB Justin Fields. The first three selections in Bryan Deardo's Bears mock would have you thinking Chicago isn't prioritizing the weaponry around Fields enough -- although D.J. Moore was added this offseason. But from Round 3 through the rest of the draft, Bryan sends four skill-position players to Chicago along with two offensive linemen altogether.

