Welcome to Friday's edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. Reading this newsletter is the most optimal way to start your weekend that is guaranteed to be filled with sunshine, refreshing drinks and plenty of mock drafts.

You probably know this by now, but in case you don't -- we've rebranded the Pick Six newsletter through the end of April. And I, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, will be with you every step of the way. This daily newsletter's sole purpose is to track everything transpiring in the NFL and spin it into a draft angle.

Before I begin, here's your daily reminder to tell all your buddies and that one uncle who's always texting you mock draft links to sign up for the With the First Pick newsletter. Just click here and share this link with them..

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Eagles bounce around the board

Getty Images

NFL Draft editor Kyle Stackpole took another roll of the mock draft dice today, and if you're an Eagles fan, you're going to love it. Even if you aren't, and you've realized you simply love draft-day trades, this is the mock for you.

Remember, last year, the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown in the middle of the first round. GM Howie Roseman isn't afraid to be bold on the trade market. We know this. Armed with two first-round picks without a litany of needs -- although Philadelphia did lose some key pieces in free agency -- don't be stunned when the Eagles move around on the first night of the draft like they did in Kyle's mock.

In it, he has the Eagles sliding back from No. 10 overall and settling on Bijan Robinson at No. 14 overall. Later, Roseman sees Alabama's do-everything defensive back Brian Branch available and jumps at the opportunity to go and get him, swinging a trade with the Ravens (who are inclined to move back) at No. 22 overall. A marquee ball-carrier and a young piece to the secondary. Howie can't stop, won't stop.

Other notable prospect-team pairings:

11. Tennessee Titans - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

20. Seattle Seahawks - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

26. Dallas Cowboys - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Trade up, down or stay put?

The latest episode takes a different approach than usual, with Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman gliding through the entire first round to pinpoint whether or not all the teams selecting in Round 1 should stay put, trade up or trade back. It's an important episode to listen to because draft navigation is an often overlooked element of GM'ing in the NFL. Check out the entire episode right here.

Prospect of the day 📈: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

USATSI

Notable combine results: 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, 10-foot-3" broad jump, 6.91 in the three-cone

4.59 in the 40-yard dash, 10-foot-3" broad jump, 6.91 in the three-cone Combine measurements: 6-foot-3 3/8" and 245 pounds

6-foot-3 3/8" and 245 pounds Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 38

There's love at first sight in scouting, and right away, I had a thing for LaPorta as a prospect. The more film I watched, the more enamored I became. And now we're starting to see LaPorta pop up in some first-round mock drafts less than two weeks away from the real thing. You love to see your draft crushes get picked high and then ultimately flourish in the NFL, and I very much believe LaPorta can do the latter.

Let's work in reverse chronological order here. LaPorta tested like a freaky athlete at the combine. Before that, he was a super-productive pass catcher at Iowa -- relative to the Hawkeyes' offensive capabilities of late -- and was impossible to corral after the catch. He runs solid routes and has strong hands, too. Oh, and I need to remind you again ... he went to Iowa! Tight End University. T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, Noah Fant, Scott Chandler, Dallas Clark, the list goes on. LaPorta is next. I got serious Kittle vibes watching him.

How Lamar Jackson impacts teams in QB draft market

Staffer Cody Benjamin wrote an intriguing piece outlining how the seemingly never-ending Jackson-Ravens saga affects the Panthers, Texans, Colts and all the potential QB-needy teams slotted to pick after Indianapolis in the 2023 NFL Draft. He even provides thoughts on how the saga impacts the negotiations for clubs not in the QB market that are close or will be close to extending their franchise quarterback.

Here's part of what Cody wrote on how the clubs picking after the Colts are impacted:

"If we're assuming the Colts are out on Jackson ... then the pressure will be ratcheted up on every other candidate to take a QB in the first round, including the Seahawks (Nos. 5, 20), Lions (Nos. 6, 18), Raiders (No. 7), Titans (No. 11), Commanders (No. 16), Buccaneers (No. 19) and Vikings (No. 23). Why? Because if Indy finds a way to secure the next-best thing after Stroud and Young (let's say Richardson, just for the sake of the argument), that means only Levis and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker are left as legitimate Day 1 possibilities."

News & Notes 📝