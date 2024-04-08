Before your total eclipse of the heart this Monday afternoon, sneak in what I'm hoping is becoming your favorite dopamine-inducing activity -- reading this NFL Draft newsletter on a daily basis.

1. Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: J.J. McCarthy to Giants at No. 6

NFL staffer Bryan Deardo took his turn in the mock draft batter's box, and I really like what he put together here.

1. Chicago Bears -- Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders -- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

3. New England Patriots -- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

4. Arizona Cardinals -- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Chargers -- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

6. New York Giants -- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

13. Las Vegas Raiders -- Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

18. Cincinnati Bengals -- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

27. Arizona Cardinals -- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Isn't it crazy that the Giants, a club with a clear quarterback need and owners of the No. 6 overall pick, are always seemingly left out in the cold with the top of his quarterback class? We can't totally dismiss the possibility they indeed get the chance to select one of the "Big 4" in this draft class, as Bryan demonstrates here.

Thomas to the Bengals would be sensational for 2024 and for the long-term stability of Joe Burrow's weaponry. And it'd keep the LSU theme of Cincinnati's offense. If Latu somehow gets to No. 27 overall, no wheeling and dealing there, Monti Ossenfort. Call the pick in immediately.

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: QB tiers, rankings, pro comps

This is an episode you'll need to listen to before the draft, especially if your team is in the quarterback sweepstakes, or you want it to be. I'm making it mandatory homework for you.

In it, CBS Sports HQ analyst and former NFL GM Rick Spielman runs through everything regarding his thoughts on the quarterback class. After full evaluations on Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr., make sure you get to the 54-minute mark for sleepers at the position. Because, hey, your team might not have the ammunition needed to move up to snag one of the top passers in this class. So you'll need to know as much as you possibly can about South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, Tulane's Michael Pratt and others.

3. Prospect of the day 📈: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

if you check into anything about the 2024 tight end class, it'll read like this -- Brock Bowers, Brock Bowers, Brock Bowers and Brock Bowers. Oh, and Brock Bowers.

And while it is nowhere near as talented and deep as the 2023 class that gave us Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft, there's a small collection of worthwhile Day 2 selections with serious upside, and Sinnott is chief among them.

He's a premier athlete -- as demonstrated at the combine -- and it shows on the field when he attempts to get open along with the explosive plays he creates after the catch. Bowers can't be cloned before the draft, so only one team will get him likely somewhere in the middle of the first round. But if your team desperately needs a tight end, Sinnott needs to be on your radar when Round 2 begins Friday night. He's really that good.

Notable combine results: 4.68 in the 40-yard dash (70th percentile), 40-inch vertical (90th percentile), 6.82 three-cone (97th percentile)

4.68 in the 40-yard dash (70th percentile), 40-inch vertical (90th percentile), 6.82 three-cone (97th percentile) Combine measurements: 6-foot-3 7/8", 250 pounds

6-foot-3 7/8", 250 pounds Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 55 (TE2)

4. Five NFC teams that must ace their picks 👀

Jared Dubin wrote this piece on the NFC clubs, that after taking a look at their rosters post free agency, are in a pressure-packed situation entering this draft. I mean, the Cowboys lost so much in free agency, including Tyron Smith and Dorance Armstrong and signed only Eric Kendricks despite Jerry Jones' comment about the team being all in for the 2024 season.

Dallas isn't alone as an NFC East team that desperately needs a home run of a draft.

5. News & Notes 📝

