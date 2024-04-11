Hello, friends. As long as I do this NFL Draft newsletter through April, I will always begin with that Jim Nantz lede on the first round of The Masters. But you're here for football, not golf, so let's get to it.

1. Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Jets get Aaron Rodgers an offensive weapon

Staffer Jeff Kerr is up in the mock carousel today, and it features the Jets going with a certain pass catcher to boost the offense with the return of Aaron Rodgers.

1. Chicago Bears -- Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders -- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3. New England Patriots -- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4. Arizona Cardinals -- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Chargers -- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

11. Minnesota Vikings -- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

20. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Cooper Dejean, DB, Iowa

30. Baltimore Ravens -- Graham Barton, OT, Duke

32. Kansas City Chiefs -- Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

How fun would Legette be in Kansas City? While he's not quite the YAC specimen it feels like people believe he is -- his analytics profile backs that up -- but this is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound wideout with 4.39 speed. Back up near the top of the draft, I wonder how Vikings fans would feel about simply staying put at No. 11 and landing McCarthy?

Of course, that would come with Minnesota keeping No. 23 overall. But you'll have to check Jeff's mock to see who the Vikings pick at No. 23 overall. Oh, and who the Jets select at No. 10. Before we move on, Barton feels like a vintage Ravens pick who can play all five offensive line positions and has such a high floor with upside because he does need to get stronger. Baltimore always keeps the blocking unit rock solid.

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Finding the next ...

This was a blast of an episode -- cool idea to whoever thought it up -- in which Rick and Ryan pinpoint the 2024 class version of some big hits from the 2023 class. For example, they give their selections for this year's Puka Nacua and who will be the 2024 C.J. Stroud, Rams instant star defensive tackle Kobie Turner and Dolphins burner De'Von Achane.

On the Stroud comparison, I will say that Rick and Ryan have different answers, but both are, unsurprisingly, quarterbacks expected to be picked very, very early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

3. Prospect of the day 📈: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Let's discuss a former SUNY Albany Great Dane. That's what Verse was in 2021, and the story goes that a member of the Florida State staff was scouting Syracuse as a conference opponent of the Seminoles and Verse, then playing at Albany, jumped off the film. After that game, he was on the Florida State transfer-portal radar.

Verse ultimately made the rare jump from the Coastal Athletic Association to the Atlantic Coast Conference and erupted. He had 36 pressures on 206 pass-rushing snaps in 2022, and then, in a full-time role with plenty of attention, Verse registered 62 more on 329 pass-rushing opportunities.

He plays with immense point-of-attack power, a fully-loaded arsenal of pass-rush moves and plenty of energy. He feels like a future top-20 pick and is one of the biggest transfer success stories in this class.

Notable combine results: 4.58 in the 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad jump, 7.31 three-cone

4.58 in the 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad jump, 7.31 three-cone Combine measurements: 6-foot-3 3/7" and 254 pounds, 33 4/8" arm length

6-foot-3 3/7" and 254 pounds, 33 4/8" arm length Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 9 overall (EDGE1)

4. Trust The Traits Team 👀

Last week, I hand-picked my "Trust The Tape" Team. Today, I provide the other end of the spectrum with my "Trust The Traits" Team, players who may not have been amazing on film or maybe lacked elite-level productivity but I still like as prospects mostly because of their athletic profiles.

And here's a glimpse into this year's team, featuring, believe it or not, an Illinois tight end -- Tip Reiman!

"Reiman was a blocking extraordinaire in the Big Ten then turned heads with an equally as impressive workout in Indianapolis, especially at his massive 271 pounds. He ran an impressive 4.64 with a 33.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot-1 broad and a freaky 7.02 time in the three-cone drill. Reiman only caught 19 passes for 203 yards in 2023 and that came after a 19-catch 2022. But being close to 6-foot-5 with serious explosiveness and flexibility indicates he can be a better, more productive part of the pass game in the NFL, and he's unlike the vast majority of the tight ends in this class because he consistently moves people as a blocker."

5. News & Notes 📝

