Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Packers!

The streak is over! Well, at least in Josh Edwards' latest mock draft, it is. And the streak I'm referencing -- to some it's better categorized as a drought -- is the Packers picking a receiver in the first round, something the organization hasn't done since 2002. And what'd be hilarious about Green Bay doing this in 2023 is that, for maybe less than 24 hours, Aaron Rodgers would technically have a first-round wideout on his roster. Then the Packers will probably trade him to the Jets on Day 2 of the draft -- just in time to snag one of Gang Green's back-to-back early second-round picks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson would make for quite the young, entertaining pass-snagging trio in Green Bay, wouldn't it?

Here are other notable selections from Josh's mock:

1. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

10. Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

21. Los Angeles Chargers - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

23. Minnesota Vikings - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: EDGE/DL/LB rankings

In a very evaluation-heavy episode, Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman unveil their top five rankings along the defensive front seven. Edge rushers, defensive tackles and linebackers are discussed at length, and beyond rankings for each position, Ryan and Rick provide NFL comparisons (my favorite part of draft evals) along with team fits. The episode actually begins with edge-rushing sleepers, always a fascinating topic in every draft because your team cannot have too many quality outside rushers. It's impossible.

Unpopular draft opinions: Chiefs should trade up for a RB?!

Staffer Cody Benjamin's latest features answers from a panel of other CBS Sports writers and analysts -- college and NFL -- on their most unpopular or unorthodox draft takes. This is a piece I highly suggest reading in its entirety. Among the submissions include Tyler Sullivan's belief the Chiefs should trade up for Bijan Robinson, Jared Dubin's thought that the top-tier tight end prospects in this class are overrated, and esteemed editor Kyle Stackpole still liking Jalen Carter to be the first defensive player off the board.

I won't hide my answer, which is two-pronged: "Bryce Young isn't super safe, and Anthony Richardson has a high floor." But, you will have to check the article to see the explanation for that take on two of the top quarterbacks in this class along with the rationale for everyone else's answers.

Four trades Seahawks could make 👀

Pete Carroll and John Schneider have a storied history of moving up and down in the NFL Draft -- who can forget when in 2019, they turned four draft picks into 11! Now, armed with two selections at No. 5 and No. 20 overall, it's appropriate to explore swaps they could make on the opening night of the draft. They're such an intriguing club, too, because 2022 wasn't a ghastly season at the start of their rebuild. They're ahead of their franchise reconstruction, and that's amazing because contractors are never ahead of schedule! Staffer Jordan Dajani pinpointed a quartet of draft maneuvers Pete and John should consider.

My favorite? A trade down to No. 11 overall -- right in front of the Texans -- to really load up on picks. Jordan projects the Seahawks to get a 2023 third and sixth along with a 2024 first-round selection in that trade. Keep those extra firsts coming!

News & Notes 📝

