Welcome to the DRAFT DAY edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. I woke up like Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z today, and after I eat, I'll be mediating in a full split like Frank Dux from Bloodsport all day until the Panthers go on the clock. Life is simply more blissful on NFL Draft day.

Of course, the rebrand of the Pick Six newsletter isn't stopping now. And I, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, will be with you through this glorious week. This daily newsletter's sole purpose of existence is to track everything transpiring in the NFL and spin it into a draft angle.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Ryan Wilson's final mock draft

Ryan Wilson put in work this year. Heck, he was cranking out one mock draft per week starting in the fall. And now he's triumphantly reached the finish line. Of course, being that it's draft day, he's published his final mock draft of this draft season.

Ryan knows as well as anyone that embracing chaos is a requirement in final mock drafts. And his mock has plenty of that. Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Falcons?! HELLO! Zay Flowers to the Titans at No. 11. And the Seahawks calling in the Tyree Wilson pick immediately at... No. 20 overall.

Here are some other notable selections:

1. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (via mock trade) - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Steelers

29. New Orleans Saints - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Answering burning questions

In the latest episode, Ryan and Rick Spielman get interactive with the audience, fielding questions from the live chat on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel, including: "Will the Seahawks be hesitant to take a QB?..."Could the Vikings trade up?... and "Does the S2 test matter?" Plus, Rick tells stories of his typical draft-day routine when he was GMing the Vikings. This is fantastic, quick-hitting draft prep listening.

Pete Prisco's final mock draft: Anthony Richardson lands where?!

Anthony Richardson Getty Images

Pete's final mock draft of the 2023 cycle is overflowing with surprises. Pete's a vet. He knows full well the only legitimate surprise on draft night would be if there were no surprises at all. Will Levis lands at No. 2 overall to the Texans. Pete loves Levis, and is clearly buying into the rumor about Houston's significant interest in the former Kentucky quarterback. He's also buying the buzz about Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. going really early -- No. 3 overall to the Cardinals. If for nothing else, I'm highly recommending checking out this mock to see where Pete has Anthony Richardson landing. Bombshell. Read the entire mock draft, here.

Other prospect-team pairings:

9. Chicago Bears - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

10. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

18. Detroit Lions - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

21. Los Angeles Chargers - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

26. Dallas Cowboys - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

'Pick Six NFL' podcast bold predictions 👀

I've borrowed the 'Pick Six NFL' podcast newsletter platform from John Breech over the past few weeks, so I absolutely owe him this inclusion here. The normal cast of characters from the Pick Six podcast provided their top three biggest bold predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Among others, Breech believes five quarterbacks will go in the top 15

Wilson has seven defensive backs landing in Round 1

Will Brinson sees Arkansas LB/EDGE Drew Sanders going inside the top 10

What do you think will be the most jaw-dropping development in the first round tonight?!

