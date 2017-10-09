Woman reveals possible motive for leaking video of Dolphins coach snorting lines

It's not easy to completely overshadow a wild weekend of NFL football, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday when a video was leaked on Facebook that showed Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a powdery white substance through a rolled up $20 bill.

The video was so damning that Foerster was forced to resign from his job less than 24 hours after the video went public.

So how did the video even get on the internet?

A woman named Kijuana Nige is the one who put the video on Facebook, and at the time she posted it, she didn't really offer any details on why she decided to share the video.

"I really don't do this often but... since it's NFL Sunday let's talk about these coaches folks. Introducing Christopher Foerster Miami Dolphin [sic] offensive line coach. Hey honey are you still high," Nige wrote when she shared the video.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Nige updated her Facebook profile again, and this time, she offered a possible explanation for why she decided to release the video, and it seems that she was unhappy about the way that NFL's protesting players were being treated this week.

Kijuana Nige offered some hints on Facebook about why she released an incriminating video of Chris Foerster. Facebook

"The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love," Nige wrote. "So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y'all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU."

Nige also added the she wants to see everyone held accountable for their decisions and that it's unfair that players get "roasted" for something like protesting racial injustice.

"I have plenty of white friends so I'm not making this a race issue," Nige wrote. "People are missing the point. My point is everyone has to be held accountable for their decisions they roast players over anthems while the coaches be high as s--- and probably can't even sing along."

Although Nige insists that her decision had nothing to do with race, she did say that this situation would've been treated differently if the video had featured a black coach.

"If his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the [mud] face first," Nige wrote.

Nige also seemed to hint that she had more videos of Foerster, and that her decision may have been tied to Vice President Mike Pence's dramatic exit from the 49ers-Colts game. Pence abruptly left the game after watching 23 San Francisco 49ers players kneel during the anthem.

"I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence tweeted after leaving the game.

Anyway, as you can imagine, the Dolphins were completely blindsided by the situation. Coach Adam Gase was asked about it on Monday, but didn't have much to say.

"It's not a good situation," Gase said, via the Miami Herald. "It wasn't something that you would expect. Things happen sometimes that you don't anticipate and you have to deal with it. It's not fun, especially when you're close with somebody. You've got to take the next step and move on. We're going to play on Sunday."