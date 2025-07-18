Work on the new Nissan Stadium was halted Friday after the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that a noose was found on the construction site. The incident is currently under investigation as the Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is leading construction for the Tennessee Titans' stadium, referred to the noose as a "racist and hateful symbol" in a statement.

According to WSMV4, the Tennessee Builders Alliance is offering a $250,000 reward for "information leading to the identification of the individual responsible" and that additional anti-bias training will now be required for all workers. The matter is being investigated by the MNPD's Specialized Investigations Division Detectives.

"There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," read a statement by the Tennessee Builders Alliance. "... Work will resume only after a site-wide standdown focused on inclusion and respect. We are outraged and deeply saddened by this act.

"We are working in close partnership with our client, trade partners, and unions to ensure every worker understands that racism and hate have no place here. Everyone deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and treated with respect and dignity."

Titans' No. 1 pick Cam Ward doesn't get enough respect or attention, teammate Jeffery Simmons says Will Backus

Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell confirmed the investigation following a news conference Friday morning, expressing concern over the matter and referring to the city's efforts on workplace safety. The exact circumstances surrounding the presence of the noose as they relate to the construction workplace are currently unknown.

"We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this," O'Connell told reporters. "It is very concerning, there is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police and we'll see what that investigation turns up."

Construction on the new Nissan Stadium, which is located next to the original stadium in downtown Nashville, began in 2024 ahead of the stadium's projected opening in 2027.