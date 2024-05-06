PHILADELPHIA -- Mekhi Becton is getting a chance to resurrect his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Could the former first-round pick be learning a new position?

The Eagles solidified their tackle depth when adding Becton, but have an opening at right guard. Philadelphia isn't committed to anything regarding the vacancy.

"We obviously have a lot of time to figure out who the top five guys are," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at the NovaCare Complex. "He's played tackle, obviously, as everybody knows. He'll start there and then we'll see what happens."

The Eagles didn't rule out the possibility of Becton moving to guard -- or learning the position -- this offseason. The franchise didn't select an interior offensive lineman early in the draft nor have they made a commitment to a starter like they did with Cam Jurgens last offseason.

Even though Nick Sirianni wouldn't publicly admit Jurgens was the right guard, Jurgens took all the first-team reps in training camp and stayed at the position all year. With Jurgens moving over to center in the wake of Jason Kelce's retirement, there's an opening at right guard.

Who are the candidates to play right guard in 2024?

The 2023 third-round pick is the front runner for the job this offseason. Steen didn't have a great debut at guard last season, allowing five pressures in 39 pass-blocking snaps (12.8% pressure rate per dropback). In his one start at right guard (Week 9 vs. Cowboys), Steen allowed a 15.6% pressure rate per dropback.

A full offseason should help Steen, but expect him to rotate with other candidates in right guard during minicamp and training camp.

Hennessy has starting experience at center and was supposed to be the starting left guard for the Atlanta Falcons last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the year. The versatile Hennessy provides good interior offensive line depth, but will be in consideration for the vacant right guard spot.

Hennessy is Steen's biggest competition at the moment.

Mekhi Becton

The wild card in the equation, the Eagles have Becton slotted as the backup tackle for now. If Jordan Mailata or Lane Johnson go down with an injury, Becton and Fred Johnson are the top options at tackle.

The Eagles could cross-train Becton at guard this offseason and give him an opportunity to compete with Steen and Hennessy for the right guard spot. Even with Becton's size (6-7, 363), it's not unorthodox to move a tackle inside.

Becton allowed a 7.7% pressure rate per dropback at tackle last season. That should decrease if he plays guard (not playing against an edge rusher). If Becton can stay healthy this summer, he has a shot at learning right guard.

The Eagles' fifth-round pick is already signed, so he can concentrate to learning the playbook and competing for a spot on the roster. Keegan has long odds to start, but he's in the competition until further notice.

Keegan has the physicality to play guard and is aggressive off the snap. His leadership ability and starting experience at Michigan also benefit, even though Keegan played left guard in college. Keegan should get some looks this summer.

The undrafted free agent from Maryland played in a multiple-run scheme at Maryland, even though Ayedze mostly played right tackle. His quickness translates to guard, which Ayedze demonstrated against Illinois last season.

Ayedze is still learning guard, but has the technique to succeed at the position. A long shot to start, Ayedze can make the 53-man roster if he transitions well to guard this summer.