Would Redskins be better off starting or stashing Dwayne Haskins in 2019?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell explore both sides of Washington's 2019 quarterback conundrum
Joe Theismann, one of the most prominent voices of Washington Redskins past, agrees that Dwayne Haskins is the team's future at quarterback, but he doesn't believe Haskins is the best option for the present.
Saying this week that starting the rookie from day one would be a "formula for disaster," the Super Bowl champion and longtime Washington signal-caller suggested the Redskins would be better off letting Haskins "process everything" behind Case Keenum and Colt McCoy in 2019.
Danny Kanell, another former NFL quarterback, disagrees.
"I used to be old school -- have them sit the entire year," he said on Wednesday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "But the more you look at it, the great quarterbacks are going to be great. They'll survive rough years. And usually the ones that crater under the pressure weren't going to be any good anyway."
Kanell's co-host, Raja Bell, meanwhile, sees a benefit in waiting on Haskins -- unless he's far and away better than Keenum and McCoy leading up to the season.
"I don't think you want to roll him out there for his first NFL games against the Eagles, the Cowboys, the Bears ... and then the Patriots," he said. "If you're trying to protect the guy, and he's your future, you want to almost Baker Mayfield him. And I don't think Baker loved what happened to him last year, but it was perfect. Like, you had Tyrod Taylor in there early. Baker was able to sit there and watch and get even more motivated and hungry ... and Baker was able to finish it off on a strong note."
Listen to the full episode, and subscribe on Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hundley happy to help Murray in Arizona
Hundley is the only quarterback on the roster with any regular-season experience
-
Can Haskins win Redskins' starting job?
The Redskins drafted Haskins with the 15th overall pick
-
Del Rio was shocked Jags drafted Gabbert
Del Rio coached in Jacksonville from 2003 until 11 games into the 2011 season
-
Can Zac Taylor turn Bengals into Rams?
Pieces might not be in place yet, but given time Taylor could turn things around in Cincin...
-
2019 NFL MVP odds: Mahomes the favorite
Mahomes has 4-1 odds to win back-to-back MVPs
-
Jonah Williams likely to miss '19 season
Williams was expected to help clean up the team's offensive line issues