Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon: Packers should sign Kaepernick to replace Rodgers

The Packers have lost Aaron Rodgers, almost certainly for the rest of the season. But they will not be signing Colin Kaepernick and please, whatever you do, don't ask coach Mike McCarthy about it. Instead, the team will move forward with third-year quarterback Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan, who was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week.

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon didn't address McCarthy directly but TMZ caught up with him at the airport to get this thoughts on the Packers' quarterback situation and if Kaepernick would be a good fit.

"That'd be dope," he said of Kaepernick possibly replacing Rodgers. "I ain't mad at that. I feel bad for Rodgers though, but Kaepernick will hold the fort down, he can get it going as a starter."

Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract in March and has been a free agent ever since, hasn't had a single workout with an NFL team, even though the demand for quarterbacks far outstrips supply.

"It's a serious situation for NFL,"Raekwon said. "I respect what Kaepernick is about."

Meanwhile, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has an idea why Kaepernick remains unemployed.

"You hear every excuse in the world," he said this week. "It's not this system, this system doesn't work for him -- these quarterbacks are terrible in any system; there are quarterbacks that are bad in every system. And so what? ...

"People should be losing their jobs, because they are idiots. You've heard every excuse in the book for why [Kaepernick] doesn't have a job, but you can see what it is. They've agreed not to give him a job."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated previously that Kaepernick's situation isn't a result of his activism, something Patriots owner Bob Kraft reiterated in a recent interview. But Sherman is not alone in his thinking.

"I think he should be on a roster right now," Rodgers told Mina Kimes of ESPN the Magazine just before the season. "I think because of his protests, he's not."

Sherman's teammate, defensive end Michael Bennett, said this week that any negotiation between the league and its players as it relates to standing for the national anthem should only happen after an NFL team signs Kaepernick.

"I think the first step to even being able to even have a conversation is to make sure that Colin Kaepernick gets an opportunity to play in the NFL," Bennett said, via Pro Football Talk. "I think before we even negotiate anything about whether we sit or whether we stand should be a negotiation about opening up the doors for Colin Kaepernick and give him an opportunity again, because I feel like through everything that's been lost, I think all of us are having opportunities to be able to speak to our employers, but to think about the guy who started everything not to be able to have a voice at this moment, it just doesn't seem very right to me."