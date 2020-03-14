WWE close to signing ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, who will appear on SmackDown next week

Rob Gronkowski isn't set on giving up the professional sports life just yet. WWE and Gronkowski are nearing a deal for the former Patriots tight end to join the company, the company announced on its "Friday Night SmackDown" show. Mojo Rawley, a WWE superstar and Gronkowski's real-life friend, joined commentary durink "SmackDown" and confirmed that Gronk is close to signing with WWE and would appear on next week's show.

As WWE is currently airing its shows at its own Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that Gronkowski will make his debut in the same location. Next Friday's show was originally scheduled to emanate from New Orleans.

It remains unknown whether WWE is attempting to sign him as a wrestler, in a different role or a mixture of both. During the 2019 NFL season, Gronk could often be seen on Fox broadcasts. One would expect him to continue in that role.

This will not be Gronkowski's first foray into WWE as he made an appearance on WrestleMania 33 in 2017, helping real-life friend and former football player Mojo Rawley eliminate Jinder Mahal to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Gronkowski has been tied to WWE for a bit. He was recently seen with company executive vice president Paul "Triple H" Levesque during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami.

"Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it," Triple H told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated in February 2019. "I don't know if it's something he'd be seriously interested in, but that's how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly, the door is open for him at WWE."

Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski ... maybe you should come to our party in Boston ... heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020

Gronkowski played nine seasons in the NFL, finishing with 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He had four 1,000-yard seasons and five double-digit touchdown seasons with the New England Patriots, earning four First Team All-Pro selections and three Super Bowl titles.

A future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Gronkowski is ready for the next chapter of his life. Just 30 years old, he could be a player in WWE for the next decade.