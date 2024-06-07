Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is still looking for his new NFL home, but he's now dealing with a serious issue off the field. According to new court filings that were filed Thursday and provided to CBS News Miami, Howard is accused of circulating photos and videos of himself and other women having sex to humiliate them and cause emotional distress. He is also accused of sending this material to a minor boy.

In a filing made by "John Doe," it was explained that Howard had the cell phone numbers of a woman's children so the woman could text message Howard if her own phone died. The woman would delete the texts between her and Howard on the other phones before going back to hers. There was allegedly one occasion where Howard texted "sexually explicit material" of the woman to her son when Howard and the woman were fighting. The boy was a minor at the time, and saw the content on his iCloud account after it was deleted from his phone by the mother. Howard had gotten the woman pregnant, and allegedly demanded she get an abortion.

In a filing made by "Jane Doe," Howard is accused of sending several sexual videos and photos of different women to others. When Jane discovered this, she asked Howard why he shared these videos with other people. He allegedly responded saying that he wanted to, "make her mad because she did not want to have sex with him."

The Dolphins parted ways with the 30-year-old Howard in March, designating him as a post-June 1 cut. The Pro Bowl cornerback had three years remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract, and his cut saved Miami $18.5 million.