There won't be a holdout in training camp for Xavien Howard, as the Miami Dolphins star cornerback has reported for the first day of practice. The Dolphins posted on social media that Howard, who is seeking a new contract, arrived at the facility Tuesday morning.

Howard missed the team's mandatory minicamp in June, taking the fine of $93,000 in search of a new deal. Howard makes an average annual salary of $15,050,000, which makes him the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the league. Howard signed a five year, $75.25 million extension with the Dolphins in 2019, and has a case that he has outperformed his contract.

Howard -- the second-highest paid corner on the Dolphins' roster -- led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 and has the most interceptions in the league since 2017 (22). Howard also led the league in passes defensed (20) last season and opposing quarterbacks targeting him had just a 30.3 passer rating. Howard also earned his first All-Pro selection in 2020.

Howard could have held out in hopes of a new deal, but the fine would have been substantial. The cornerback would have taken a huge risk entering the third year of an extension with a cap number of $13.5 million this year. With a reworked deal with more guaranteed money up front, Howard and the Dolphins could resolve the issue quickly.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores won't disclose any more information on the matter.

"We're excited to work with X and all the players that are here," Flores said to reporters Tuesday. "Those conversations with X's representation will be internal and confidential."