With his future status in the starting lineup in doubt, it appears one-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has played his final down in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Colts placed Howard on reserve/retired list. The sudden retirement comes after just four games with the Colts, who are off to a surprising 3-1 start.

Howard, 32, signed with Indianapolis back in August after sitting out the entire 2024 season. He started in each of the Colts' first four games this season and recovered a fumble during the team's Week 1 win over the Dolphins, his team for eight of his nine NFL seasons.

While he continued to remain in the starting lineup, Howard had been struggling in recent weeks. During the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Rams, he allowed seven completions on 10 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown, according to Next Gen Stats (per the IndyStar). He was routinely matched up against Rams wideout Puka Nacua, who caught 13 passes for 170 yards.

"Not to my ability," Howard said afterward when asked if his play has been up to snuff.

A 2016 second-round pick, Howard was an immediate starter for the Dolphins. From 2018-2022, he was named to four Pro Bowls and was tabbed as an All-Pro in 2020. During that span, he led the NFL in interceptions twice, including career-high 10 picks during the 2020 season.

Howard retires with 29 interceptions and 95 passes defensed in 104 career games. He made nearly $92 million in career earnings that was largely the byproduct of a five-year, $75.25 million extension that he signed with Miami in May of 2019.

With Howard gone, Johnathan Edwards -- the only undrafted rookie that made the Colts' initial 53-man roster -- is slated to now start alongside veteran Charvarius Ward. He made his first regular season tackle during last Sunday's loss to the Rams.