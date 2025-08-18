The Indianapolis Colts are adding a veteran piece to their defensive backfield. According to an announcement from his agent, David Canter, former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is signing a one-year deal with the Colts.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Howard's deal will be worth up to $5 million. Howard played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins, but sat out the 2024 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot.

The veteran cornerback did visit with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, but ultimately didn't sign with the franchise. Howard was released by the Dolphins in March 2024 as he continued to recover from the injury.

Howard has had a track record of being one of the NFL's top ballhawks, which is evident in his 29 career interceptions. In 2023, the star cornerback registered 45 combined tackles, 12 defended passes and an interception in 13 games with the Dolphins.

The Colts's depth chart currently features Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore II as projected starters for the 2025 season. However, Moore II is currently battling a knee injury and Jones and JuJu Brents, have lingering hamstring injuries.

Ironically enough, Howard will get a chance to face his old team early on in 2025 as the Colts host the Dolphins in Week 1.